Dublin v Kerry player ratings: Tyrrell and Dunne shine brightest as Sky Blues prevail in All-Ireland final
How both sides rated in today’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship final at Croke Park.
DUBLIN
Abby Shiels – 7
Kerry had some brief moments of joy pressuring her kick out but it was generally a solid outing from the Lucan stopper.
Niamh Crowley – 7
Player her part in a Dublin defensive effort that conceded just 1-4 from play all afternoon.
Leah Caffrey – 8
Entrusted with tracking Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh and did well curtailing Kerry’s star attacker.
Aoife Kane – 7
Shipped heavy knock in first half which seemed to hamper her. Was replaced not long after half time.
Lauren Magee – 7
A powerful runner, Magee tracked diligently and looked to attack at every opportunity.
Martha Byrne – 7
Clever and calm in possession and smart positionally, Byrne anchored the Dublin defensive effort.
Niamh Donlon – 7
Only out of the minor grade and Donlon didn’t put a foot wrong on a day when Dublin dominated the middle third.
Jennifer Dunne – 9
Tackled, carried and scored two points in a dominant performance. Off to the AFLW and looks to have all the tools to thrive there.
Eilish O’Dowd – 7
Made an important block in first half to deny a Kerry goal chance. The former Leitrim player is a perfect foil for Dunne.
Caoimhe O’Connor – 8
Seemed to have a telepathic link up with Tyrrell in the first half. Fouled for a couple of Dublin frees and landed a point herself.
Orlagh Nolan – 7
Kicked Dublin’s second point after just 43 seconds. Efficient and smart with ball in hand.
Kate Sullivan – 8
Busy and industrious, particularly in the second half where she also chipped in with a point.
Hannah Tyrrell – 9
Unmarkable at times, Tyrrell untold damage in the first half when the game was up for grabs. Player of the match.
Carla Rowe – 8
Led the Dublin press on the Kerry kick out where Dublin mined some joy. Kicked four points, including the insurance score.
Jodi Egan – 6
Kicked a couple of first half wides and didn’t reemerge after half time.
Substitutes – 7
Niamh Hetherton scored a point with her first touch while veteran Sinead Aherne also featured.
KERRY
Ciara Butler – 7
Struggled to get her kick outs away at times but perhaps her team-mates could have given her more options.
Eilis Lynch – 6
Had her hands full tracking Carla Rowe for large parts of the game though she did well early on.
Kayleigh Cronin – 6
Moved onto Hannah Tyrrell early in first half just and didn’t shirk the challenge but the Dublin forward was superb.
Ciara Murphy – 6
Found herself on Hannah Tyrrell early on before Cronin took over. A game defender but Dublin seemed to always have support options.
Aishling O’Connell – 7
Never gave up and got forward to kick a point in the second half when Kerry were shipping water.
Emma Costello – 8
Always looked capable of punching through the Dublin defence and kept going to the end. Probably Kerry's best performer.
Cait Lynch – 6
Kept going but like a lot of her team mates spent more time going towards her own goal than she’d have liked
Lorraine Scanlon – 6
Tried to the end but struggled to make an impact as Dublin flooded the middle and squeezed Kerry’s kicks outs.
Louise Galvin – 6
Kerry were getting outmuscled in the middle third and Galvin didn’t remerge after half time.
Niamh Carmody – 7
Left HQ with credit in the bank after a smart display that saw her chip in with a point in each half.
Niamh Ni Chonchuir – 6
Struggled to get into the game but found Lorraine Scanlon with a beautiful pass in the first half to fashion a half goal chance.
Anna Galvin – 6
No shortage of effort or industry in an area of the pitch where Kerry struggled with Dublin’s power.
Hannah O’Donoghue – 6
Found it difficult to operate in the tight confines around the Dublin goal and was replaced by O’Shea midway through the second half.
Danielle O’Leary – 6
Set Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh away for her goal chance in the first half but was generally well marshalled.
Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh – 7
Didn’t get a moment’s peace from Caffrey but still scored 1-7 in an All-Ireland final. Missed the presence of Siofra O’Shea.
Substitutes – 7
Siofra O’Shea, who was thought to be injured, came off the bench but it was Amy Harrington who had the most impact, setting up the Kerry goal.