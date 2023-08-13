Dublin v Kerry player ratings: Tyrrell and Dunne shine brightest as Sky Blues prevail in All-Ireland final

Player of the match Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin celebrates with her daugher Aoife, age 7 weeks, after victory in the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final win over Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Donnchadh Boyle

How both sides rated in today’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship final at Croke Park.

DUBLIN

Abby Shiels – 7

Kerry had some brief moments of joy pressuring her kick out but it was generally a solid outing from the Lucan stopper.

Niamh Crowley – 7

Player her part in a Dublin defensive effort that conceded just 1-4 from play all afternoon.

Leah Caffrey – 8

Entrusted with tracking Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh and did well curtailing Kerry’s star attacker.

Aoife Kane – 7

Shipped heavy knock in first half which seemed to hamper her. Was replaced not long after half time.

Lauren Magee – 7

A powerful runner, Magee tracked diligently and looked to attack at every opportunity.

Martha Byrne – 7

Clever and calm in possession and smart positionally, Byrne anchored the Dublin defensive effort.

Niamh Donlon – 7

Only out of the minor grade and Donlon didn’t put a foot wrong on a day when Dublin dominated the middle third.

Jennifer Dunne – 9

Tackled, carried and scored two points in a dominant performance. Off to the AFLW and looks to have all the tools to thrive there.

Eilish O’Dowd – 7

Made an important block in first half to deny a Kerry goal chance. The former Leitrim player is a perfect foil for Dunne.

Caoimhe O’Connor – 8

Seemed to have a telepathic link up with Tyrrell in the first half. Fouled for a couple of Dublin frees and landed a point herself.

Orlagh Nolan – 7

Kicked Dublin’s second point after just 43 seconds. Efficient and smart with ball in hand.

Kate Sullivan – 8

Busy and industrious, particularly in the second half where she also chipped in with a point.

Hannah Tyrrell – 9

Unmarkable at times, Tyrrell untold damage in the first half when the game was up for grabs. Player of the match.

Carla Rowe – 8

Led the Dublin press on the Kerry kick out where Dublin mined some joy. Kicked four points, including the insurance score.

Jodi Egan – 6

Kicked a couple of first half wides and didn’t reemerge after half time.

Substitutes – 7

Niamh Hetherton scored a point with her first touch while veteran Sinead Aherne also featured.

KERRY

Ciara Butler – 7

Struggled to get her kick outs away at times but perhaps her team-mates could have given her more options.

Eilis Lynch – 6

Had her hands full tracking Carla Rowe for large parts of the game though she did well early on.

Kayleigh Cronin – 6

Moved onto Hannah Tyrrell early in first half just and didn’t shirk the challenge but the Dublin forward was superb.

Ciara Murphy – 6

Found herself on Hannah Tyrrell early on before Cronin took over. A game defender but Dublin seemed to always have support options.

Aishling O’Connell – 7

Never gave up and got forward to kick a point in the second half when Kerry were shipping water.

Emma Costello – 8

Always looked capable of punching through the Dublin defence and kept going to the end. Probably Kerry's best performer.

Cait Lynch – 6

Kept going but like a lot of her team mates spent more time going towards her own goal than she’d have liked

Lorraine Scanlon – 6

Tried to the end but struggled to make an impact as Dublin flooded the middle and squeezed Kerry’s kicks outs.

Louise Galvin – 6

Kerry were getting outmuscled in the middle third and Galvin didn’t remerge after half time.

Niamh Carmody – 7

Left HQ with credit in the bank after a smart display that saw her chip in with a point in each half.

Niamh Ni Chonchuir – 6

Struggled to get into the game but found Lorraine Scanlon with a beautiful pass in the first half to fashion a half goal chance.

Anna Galvin – 6

No shortage of effort or industry in an area of the pitch where Kerry struggled with Dublin’s power.

Hannah O’Donoghue – 6

Found it difficult to operate in the tight confines around the Dublin goal and was replaced by O’Shea midway through the second half.

Danielle O’Leary – 6

Set Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh away for her goal chance in the first half but was generally well marshalled.

Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh – 7

Didn’t get a moment’s peace from Caffrey but still scored 1-7 in an All-Ireland final. Missed the presence of Siofra O’Shea.

Substitutes – 7

Siofra O’Shea, who was thought to be injured, came off the bench but it was Amy Harrington who had the most impact, setting up the Kerry goal.

