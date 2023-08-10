Dublin v Kerry, All-Ireland ladies final: What time, what channel and all you need to know

Carla Rowe of Dublin, left, and Síofra O'Shea of Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin ahead of the final

The ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship reaches its climax this weekend with Dublin and Kerry battling it out for the title. Here's all you need to know about the game.

Where and when is it on?

The match takes place at Croke Park in Dublin with a 4pm throw-in on Sunday.

What’s the team news?

We’ll bring you team news from both camps on Independent.ie as soon as it’s released.

Where can I watch the game?

The much-anticipated clash will be shown live on TG4. Coverage will start ay 11.35 with three finals shown live.

11.45am – Down v Limerick, TG4 All-Ireland Junior final

1.45pm – Clare v Kildare, TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate final

4pm – Dublin v Kerry, TG4 All-Ireland Senior final

All coverage will be streamed on the TG4 Player

What can I read and listen to on Independent.ie?

What are the odds?

Dublin win: 1/2; Kerry win: 2/1; Draw – 9/1.

Tickets

Tickets are available Ticketmaster and GAA chiefs will be looking to break 2019’s record attendance of just over 56,000. Prices range from 30 for an adult and 15 for OAPs, students and Under-18s.