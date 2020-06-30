Dublin to start four in-a-row bid against Waterford and Donegal as ladies football draw is revealed

| 13.5°C Dublin
Dublin will face Waterford and Donegal in the opening round-robin of the senior All-ireland ladies football championship after the draw was revealed.
Mick Bohan's side are targeting their fourth consecutive All-Ireland title, and need to top their group to progress to the All-Ireland semi-finals.
Last year's beaten finalists Galway will face Tipperary and Monaghan, while Cork have been drawn alongside Cavan and Kerry. The final group sees Mayo face off against Armagh and Tyrone.
The draw for the intermediate and junior championships were also made tonight.
Senior:
Group 1: Cork, Cavan, Kerry
Group 2: Galway, Tipperary, Monaghan
Group 3: Dublin, Waterford, Donegal
Group 4: Mayo, Armagh, Tyrone
Intermediate:
Group 1: Roscommon, Offaly, Wexford
Group 2: Westmeath, Longford, Louth
Group 3: Meath, Leitrim, Down
Group 4: Sligo, Clare, Kildare, Laois
Junior:
Group 1: Fermanagh, Carlow, Wicklow
Group 2: Derry, Limerick, Antrim
