Dublin sweating on fitness of Sinéad Goldrick after Melbourne star undergoes surgery

THE Dublin ladies footballers will be hoping there aren’t any long-term ramifications after Sinéad Goldrick underwent hamstring surgery in Australia.

Goldrick will miss the rest of the remainder of the AFL Women’s season after suffering the injury while playing for the Melbourne Demons in their win over Fremantle last Sunday.

Scans later confirmed that she had torn the hamstring tendon and, after consulting a surgeon on Wednesday, it was decided that Goldrick would require surgery, which she underwent later that afternoon.

Reports from Down Under don’t give any indication of the likely recovery period, other than to confirm that her Aussie Rules season is over. Melbourne have qualified for the Premiership finals series.

The ladies football season has yet to start, or even fixture details emerge, because of the Covid-19 lockdown … but Dublin fans will be desperate to see Goldrick restored to fitness for their assault on an All-Ireland five-in-a-row.

The 30-year-old Foxrock-Cabinteely defender remains a pivotal member of Mick Bohan’s team. Only last month she received her eighth All Star; she was also nominated for senior player of the year, the award going to Armagh’s Aimee Mackin.

In the immediate term, her loss has been lamented by Melbourne as they head towards the business end of their season.

“It was a devastating blow for Sinead, who has quickly become a much-loved, respected, and very important member of our team. Her elite speed and fierce competitiveness will be missed as we head into the finals next week,” Daniel McPherson, the club’s AFLW general manager, told Melbourne Media.

“We are grateful that Sinead was able to get the corrective surgery done so swiftly. This gives her the opportunity to start a structured rehab programme sooner than would otherwise have been the case, under the watchful eyes of our medical team, before heading back to Ireland later in the year.

“She will have the added benefit of a ‘rehab buddy’ in the coming weeks, with Krstel (Petrevski) also undergoing the same procedure yesterday,” McPherson added.

Online Editors