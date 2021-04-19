Dublin star Noelle Healy calls time on glittering ladies football career

Noelle Healy has called time on a glittering inter-county career which saw her claim five All-Ireland senior titles with the Dublin ladies footballers.

Healy insisted that "it's beyond a dream" to have represented Dublin at all grades over the past 17 years having made her senior debut in 2007 before lifting All-Ireland honours three years later.

The St Brigid’s forward found herself on the wrong side of a hat-trick of finals (2014-'16) before Mick Bohan guided them back to the promised land in 2017 with another three All-Ireland titles subsequently coming since then.

Healy was outstanding throughout 2017 and was crowned Player of the Year at the end of that season in the highlight of a career which saw her join only a handful of Dublin players to hold All-Irelands at U-14, U-16, minor and senior level.

The four-time All-Star also has the unique distinction of adding senior club All-Ireland honours in 2019 when she transferred to Cork side Mourneabbey for a season having relocated to the south west for work reasons.

Healy works as an anaesthetist at St Vincent's Hospital in the capital and has been working on the frontline throughout the Covid-19 pandemic as she hangs up her county boots and plays no part in Dublin's five-in-a-row bid later this year.

“It's been beyond a dream to have represented Dublin at all age groups for the last 17 years, in both successes and failures. Thank you to all the management teams I’ve had the honour of learning from and the team-mates I’ve had the pleasure of playing with,” she said.

"I’m lucky that many of them I’m able to call great friends too. My very best wishes to the squad in coming seasons, no doubt they will continue to go from strength to strength!”

Online Editors