Dublin prove once again that timing is everything

Ladies Football Senior Final: Dublin 0-18 Kerry 1-10

Player of the match Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin lifts the Brendan Martin Cup following her side's victory over Kerry in the All-Ireland final. Photo: Sportsfile

‘The Jackies are back,’ read the homemade sign behind Carla Rowe’s head as she made her winning speech from the podium in the Hogan Stand.

They were. After two years when they weren’t just beaten but shocked, bereft by the manner of their losses, the Jackies – the Dublin ladies footballers – were All-Ireland champions again.

A fifth All-Ireland in seven years but this one, according to Mick Bohan immediately afterwards, was “as sweet as it gets”.

“To put on a performance like that on the biggest of days,” enthused Rowe, “I think it goes down with any achievement we’ve ever had.”

It wasn’t a record-breaking day for the LGFA – 45,326 came through the turnstiles yesterday – but it was a final played more along conventional lines than each of the last two, when Dublin and Kerry were the victims of Meath’s meteoric rise.

Like the county’s men’s team, Dublin’s time spent outside the party looking in was short but painful. Two years isn’t much of a famine.

But as demonstrated by both Dublin senior football teams this year, the hunger of a team who have already tasted success only to have it swiped away from them is a fierce thing.

They’ve learned a couple of bruising and harsh lessons over the past couple of seasons. But yesterday in Croke Park, they demonstrated the value of timing.

A season that at various stages seemed to be lagging for them, where the team almost appeared to be creaking towards an unsatisfactory end, finishes with an All-Ireland and easily their most impressive performance of the year.

Arguably, Dublin’s most compelling in an All-Ireland final under Bohan.

Really and truly, they should have won by more.

They were nine points up and cruising in the 48th minute only for a brief lapse of authority, featuring a goal from Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, to make the last passages more dramatic than Dublin needed.

The finale was fitting, though. Having eventually escaped a desperate Kerry press, Rowe blazed through into open space and kicked the game-sealing point.

“I think a lot of people had us written off at the start of the year,” observed Martha Byrne, a monument of stability at the centre-half back position. “And I think a combination of belief from the older players and energy from the younger players just ended up being an unbelievable concoction that resulted in us creating an atmosphere and energy around the camp.

“The last few weeks has just been climb on climb, getting better and better and to reach this peak today feels actually unbelievable.”

It was tough on Kerry. Back-to-back All-Ireland final defeats are rarely anything but harrowing.

Having clinched this year’s Division 1 league title and beaten Dublin already in the championship, they came to Croke Park with impeccable credentials to end a 30-year famine.

They were 0-11 to 0-3 down after 25 minutes and for all their range of abilities, Dublin aren’t a team you want to be playing catch-up against.

Certainly not from so far back.

Declan Quill came into the media room afterwards and broke down before a question was even asked.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh looked shattered down on the pitch as she was consoled by Síofra O’Shea, who made a shock appearance off the bench, a month after she apparently suffered a bad ACL injury.

But the equation was straightforward.

In all the major metrics; chances created, scoring accuracy, kick-out retention, turnovers – Dublin came out on top.

They generated almost twice as many scoring chances from play as Kerry. They picked off a raft of Ciara Butler’s kick-outs in the first half.

They fouled well, too. Dublin conceded 26 frees to Kerry’s 14 but managed to avoid a card and made sure to transgress early enough to halt Kerry’s attacks at source.

Quill said afterwards “there were a lot of things we wouldn’t be happy with”, highlighting Leah Caffrey’s marking of Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

“I think she was charged from behind a couple of times. Her arm was being dragged and pulled. I don’t know how many cynical fouls Dublin had. An awful lot. They’ve had a lot in their last two games. There were no cards shown.

“That wasn’t the winning and losing of the game,” he added. “Dublin won it fair and square. I’m not going to blame a ref. That’s not the Kerry way.”

Dublin also had all the game’s outstanding individual performances.

Hannah Tyrrell’s first-half contribution was epic. She was centrally involved in all but one of Dublin’s 11 scores in that period, scoring eight of them herself.

The day was particularly sweet for Tyrrell who, at 32, having already won an FAI Cup and a Six Nations, won a first All-Ireland.

Granted, she got nothing in the second, but Rowe stepped in and found space where none had existed in the first half and kicked 0-4 (1f).

Jennifer Dunne, just three days before starting life in the AFLW with Brisbane Lions, was unstoppable in possession, breezing past Kerry tacklers and scoring 0-2 from midfield.

Caffrey’s work on Ní Mhuircheartaigh was, regardless of how Kerry management felt about its fairness, hugely effective.

“We had the underdog tag the whole way through the competition,” observed Bohan, who resisted the urge to step down after the defeats to Meath and Donegal over the past two seasons.

“And we weren’t the favourites, so this was just hugely sweet.

“Carla (Rowe) alluded to it in her speech, Kerry played fantastic football and we would have said that all year, they play a fantastic brand of football.

“To match that and go above that and beat them, it’s brilliant.”

SCORERS – Dublin: H Tyrrell 0-8 (4f); C Rowe 0-4 (1f); J Dunne 0-2; C O’Connor, O Nolan, K Sullivan, N Hetherton 0-1 each. Kerry: L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 1-7 (6f); N Carmody 0-2, A O’Connell 0-1.

DUBLIN: A Sheils; N Crowley, L Caffrey, A Kane; L Magee, M Byrne, N Donlon; J Dunne, E O’Dowd; C O’Connor, O Nolan, K Sullivan; H Tyrrell, C Rowe, J Egan. Subs: E Gribben for Egan (h-t), N Hetherton for Kane (42), D Lawless for Gribben (49), S Aherne for Sullivan (52).

KERRY: C Butler; E Lynch, K Cronin, C Murphy; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Lynch; L Scanlon, L Galvin; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, A Galvin; H O’Donoghue, D O’Leary, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh. Subs: M O’Connell for Galvin (h-t), S O’Shea for O’Donoghue (42), A Harrington for Ní Chonchúir (47).

Ref: S Curley (Galway)