Dublin ‘nullify’ Donegal as Kerry boss Darragh Long hails Kingdom triumph over reigning champions Meath

Dublin booked their semi-final date with Cork when they defeated Donegal by 3-12 to 0-6 in difficult conditions.

Dublin led by 1-6 to 0-3 at the break in Ballybofey, with a goal from Kate Sullivan after 17 minutes pushing the 2020 champions clear.

Sullivan also found the net in the second half and Sinéad Aherne got their third goal to seal the win.

Dublin manager Mick Bohan was impressed with the way his side got on top of the Ulster champions.

“I suppose that’s the first time where we’ve completely nullified Donegal,” he said. “There was a period at the start of the second half when we looked jittery. Besides that, we gave a really good performance.

“We haven’t had a good recent history against Donegal, so that was pleasing on a number of fronts. Playing against that system, to put a team like Donegal to bed in the last 15 minutes, like they did, was very encouraging.”

Donegal manager Maxi Curran said that while his side were well beaten, they could reflect on a good season which included winning the Ulster title for the first time since 2019.

“Dublin were just far superior on the day,” he acknowledged. “We’ve been up and down all season with who we’d available and the injuries we’ve had.

“It’s been a real rollercoaster of a season. It was a huge privilege to be involved with the group.”

Meanwhile, Kerry joint manager Darragh Long hailed his charges for the way they mastered the conditions in Tralee on Saturday night to dethrone reigning TG4 All-Ireland champions Meath and take another step towards ending their 30-year wait since the Brendan Martin Cup last resided in the Kingdom.

Kerry laid the foundation for their 2-8 to 0-10 win over two-in-a-row champions Meath when goals from Síofra O’Shea and Niamh Carmody helped them build a 2-7 to 0-3 interval lead when they had the wind behind them in the opening half. They then defended superbly after the restart.

“I’m massively proud,” Long said. “No wind ever won any game for you, but it was massively strong out there. The easy part was the first half playing with that wind, and we knew at half-time that the easy part was done. The hard part was going to be there for (the next) 30 minutes. We needed to show character and we needed to show heart and desire, and I thought that we showed that in abundance.”

The holders battled back after the restart, with Emma Duggan leading the way. While they restricted Kerry to a point in the second half, Meath were unable to close the gap and bowed out.

Kerry, seeking their first All-Ireland senior crown since 1993, are through to a semi-final showdown with Mayo, while Cork will meet Dublin in the other last-four clash after a dramatic weekend of action.

The scene is now set for a semi-final double-header at FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday, July 29. The games are fixed for 5.0pm and 7.0pm, and both will be televised live by TG4.

Cork, chasing their first crown since 2016, beat Armagh by 0-14 to 2-6 at the Box-It Athletic Grounds. The sides were deadlocked at 0-5 apiece at the break.

Armagh, forced to start without injured forward Aimee Mackin, edged in front when Niamh Coleman got their first goal after the restart, but Cork, with the O’Sullivan sisters Doireann and Ciara prominent, got back in front.

When Blaithin Mackin got Armagh’s second goal, two late frees from Katie Quirke got Cork over the line.

Connacht champions Mayo defeated arch-rivals Galway by 0-10 to 1-6 at Pearse Stadium in Salthill. Substitute Shauna Howley pointed the winning score with just 20 seconds remaining.

A sixth-minute goal from Lynsey Noone gave Galway a great start, but Mayo rallied and led by 0-6 to 1-2 at the interval.

The sides continued to trade scores in difficult conditions after the restart and extra-time seemed inevitable when they were level for the seventh time – but Howley struck for her late winner after an intercept from deep by Ciara Needham set her up.

Meanwhile, Tipperary and Laois preserved their senior championship status for 2024. Tipperary edged out Waterford in a free-taking competition, while Laois defeated Cavan by 0-10 to 1-5 in a game where five players were yellow-carded.

Laois, the reigning All-Ireland intermediate champions, extended their 0-4 to 0-3 interval advantage to lead by five points. While Ellyanna Madden responded with a goal, Cavan were unable to close the gap.

They will now face Waterford next weekend in a relegation showdown, with the losers dropping to the All-Ireland intermediate championship next year.

Waterford finished level at 0-8 apiece against Tipperary after extra-time, forcing the tie to a free-taking competition, which Tipperary won 6-5. Corner-back Emma Cronin converted the crucial free in sudden death to ensure Peter Creedon’s side will be playing senior next year.