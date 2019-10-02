Dublin duo Sinéad Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy sign for Australian side Melbourne FC

The Sky Blues duo, will bring to 18 the number of Irish players to play in the AFLW next year.

Goldrick and McEvoy will become Melbourne's first female international players and both are excited by the new venture.

"I’ve always been a fan of AFLW and in many ways, they have been setting the standard in women’s sport globally," Goldrick said.

"To be able to have the chance to join a team and live and train in a professional environment in a sporting city like Melbourne is something that I’m extremely fortunate to be able to try.

"There are so many transferable skills between the two games – the high fielding and foot passing, in particular," the 29-year-old added.

"Positional sense and tackling technique will take some getting used to but I’m really looking forward to the challenge and excited at working with some of the top coaches in the league. I am hoping my direct running and tackling can add something to the team."

McEvoy added: "There has been Irish girls who have went to Australia to play AFLW and have been able to successfully adapt to the game and I felt that the attributes I have as a Gaelic footballer would be well suited.

"Melbourne is an incredible club and there is strong links and history there between the club and Dublin GAA. The club’s culture is amazing and all the people from Melbourne that I’ve dealt with have been so nice.

"I think the high catch and fielding in general is a strength of mine that will be the most applicable transferring from Gaelic football to AFLW and I’m looking forward to working hard on the skills of the game, to try make sure I give a good account of myself while I’m there."

"Winning the third All-Ireland in-a-row this season with Dublin was phenomenal,” the 28-year-old added.

"The support we received all year and continue to receive since the win has been unbelievable and I’m so happy and proud to have been apart of such a special group in Dublin.

"Nonetheless, I’m really looking forward to the new challenge and experience that playing with Melbourne presents."

