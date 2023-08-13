Dublin claim All-Ireland Ladies senior football title with five-point win over Kerry

Dublin 0-18 Kerry 1-10

Dublin captain Carla Rowe lifts the Brendan Martin Cup after the 2023 TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Senior Championship final win over Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Dublin, led by the brilliant Hannah Tyrrell, left little doubt as they claimed their sixth ladies All-Ireland senior football title in Croke Park this afternoon.

It meant further heartbreak for Kerry, who lost out in the final for the second year in a row. They made a brave, late surge when Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh punched to the net 55th minute and followed up with a free to briefly cut the gap to four as the hooter loomed.

But Dublin had been in charge for most of the afternoon and when Carla Rowe broke away to score her fourth point of the day, Mick Bohan’s side had done enough in front of 45,326 on the occassion of the 50th ladies All-Ireland final at GAA headquarters.

Dublin had much of the spade work done during the first half with Tyrrell close to unmarkable. She finished the half with eight points from nine shots. Kerry made changes to try and halt her influence but with Dublin on top in most areas of the field, the chances kept coming for Tyrrell and she kept converting.

Leah Caffrey of Dublin in action against Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Kerry during the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship final at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Caoimhe O’Connor was punching holes while the superb Jennifer Dunne and Lauren Magee poured forward at every opportunity. Bohan’s side landed six unanswered points at one stage in the first half before a Ni Mhuircheartaigh free ended that sequence.

Ni Mhuircheartaigh had earlier been given a sight of Dublin’s goal on 13 minutes but her effort went over the bar. Otherwise, Dublin looked to have all the answers and they picked off a number of Kerry kick outs which helped them into a healthy 0-11 to 0-4 lead at the interval.

The Kingdom kicked the first two points of the second half but Dublin always looked like they had enough in reserve and opened their lead to nine points with just over ten minutes to play after Rowe converted a close range free.

Kerry kept chasing the game and sprung a surprise when throwing in captain Siofra O’Shea for the final few. She had damaged her knee in the build-up to the semi-final and was expected to miss out completely.

Kerry hit that late 1-1 but Dublin never looked in real trouble as they ensured both the Brendan Martin and Sam Maguire Cups would spend the winter in the capital.

Scorers – Dublin: H Tyrrell 0-8 (4f), C Rowe 0-4 (1f), J Dunne 0-2, C O’Connor, O Nolan, K Sullivan, N Hetherton 0-1 each. Kerry: L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 1-7 (0-6f), N Carmody 0-2, A O’Connell 0-1.

Dublin: A Shiels; L Caffrey, A Kane, N Crowley; L Magee, M Byrne, N Donlon; J Dunne, E O’Dowd; C O’Connor, O Nolan, K Sullivan; H Tyrrell, C Rowe, J Egan. Subs: E Gribben for Egan (h-t), N Hetherton for Kane (42), S Aherne for Sullivan (53), D Lawless for Gribben (59).

Kerry: C Butler; É Lynch, K Cronin, C Murphy; A O’Connell, E Costello, C Lynch; L Scanlon, L Galvin; N Carmody, N Ní Chonchúir, A Galvin; H O’Donoghue, D O’Leary, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh. Subs: M O’Connell for Galvin (h-t), S O’Shea for O’Donoghue (42), A Harrington for Ní Chonchúir (47).

Ref: Shane Curley (Galway).