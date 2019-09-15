Dublin boss Mick Bohan hails 'warriors' as Jackies write their own piece of history

Jubilant Dublin boss Mick Bohan hailed his team’s elder stateswomen in the aftermath of their historic three-in-a-row victory over Galway at Croke Park.

The Jackies came out on top in a low-scoring battle in conditions that were the polar opposite of yesterday’s sunshine that had provided the backdrop for the men’s team make their own history on their own drive-for-five.

The wind and rain had contributed to a scoreless first 20 minutes before a Sinead Goldrick goal got the ball rolling and a second-half green flag from Hannah O’Neill was enough to keep Galway at arm’s length as they ran out 2-3 to 0-4 winners.

"The older girls, the Sinead Ahernes, the Lyndseys, the Goldys on that panel have been unbelievable the way they've brought the kids on," Bohan told TG4 after the trophy presentation

"To learn off those players the way they go about themselves through the weeks and months of training, the little extras they constantly do has been a huge part of the development of this squad. They’re at a very lucky time to be playing alongside some of those soldiers."

With Saturday’s replay taking up the bulk of midweek column inches, there was a fear that a final which has become one of the leading ladies team sport events in Europe may be overshadowed but those fears proved unfounded with a record crowd of 56,114 attending despite the inclement weather.

And Bohan admitted that the hype over the men’s game was a worry for him as his team as he expressed his pride in his team’s achievement.

"We’re incredibly proud. It’s been some weekend.I have to say I was very concerned with the 24-hour swing-around just the whole distraction for the group. It was one of those things that just made it a little bit more difficult," he added.

"Obviously then the conditions changed from yesterday to today but what a group of warriors. There were so many questions asked of the out there.

"It was difficult to play and obviously Galway set up and made it difficult for us to play. But we’re immensely proud and obviously delighted. We’re going to have some party!"

