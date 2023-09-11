Down and Kildare players lead way in 2023 TG4 Teams of the Junior and Intermediate Championships selections

Champions Down and Kildare lead the way in the 2023 TG4 Teams of the Junior and Intermediate Championships selections.

Down have seven players on the junior ‘15’ while there are six Lilywhites on the intermediate team, with both line-ups selected by the LGFA’s All-Star committee. The winners will receive their awards at a Croke Park function on Friday, November 3.

The six Kildare winners are goalkeeper Mary Hulgraine, defenders Lauren Burke and Laoise Lenehan, midfielder and captain Grace Clifford, plus forwards Neasa Dooley and Róisín Byrne, who was Player of the Match in the All-Ireland IFC final.

Runners-up Clare have four players: full-back Síofra Ní Chonaill, captain Caoimhe Harvey at centre-back, midfielder Chloe Moloney and forward star Fidelma Marrinan, who claimed the ZuCar Golden Boot award as the leading scorer in the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Championships.

Antrim, who reached the All-Ireland Intermediate semi-finals at the first attempt, have three players included: wing-back Sarah O’Neill, along with forwards Lara Dahunsi and Orlaith Prenter.

They are joined by Wexford skipper Róisín Murphy in defence and her attacking teammate, Chloe Fox.

On the TG4 Junior Team of the Championship, winners Down are represented by goalkeeper Amy McGivern; defensive trio Orla Boyle, captain Meghan Doherty and final player of the match Orla Duffy; Aoife Laverty at midfield; plus Laoise Duffy (sister of Orla) and Natasha Ferris in attack.

Limerick’s exploits in reaching the final are rewarded by the inclusion of defenders and sisters Yvonne and Grace Lee in defence, captain Róisín Ambrose at midfield, and forwards Deborah Murphy and Karen O’Leary.

Beaten semi-finalists Fermanagh have full-back Molly McGloin and forward Bláithín Bogue, while there is also a slot for Carlow forward Sara Doyle.

“We are delighted now to once again acknowledge the outstanding contributions of the competition’s leading players in the Junior and Intermediate Teams of the Championship,” said LGFA president Mícheál Naughton.

“We are blessed to have such terrific role models playing at an extremely high standard and we look forward to more thrilling fare next year.

“A special word of thanks also to TG4 for their continued and outstanding commitment to our sport.”

The 2023 TG4 All-Star banquet will be held at Dublin’s Bonnington Hotel on Saturday, November 18. The list of 45 nominees will be revealed later this month.

TG4 Junior Team of the Championship

1.Amy McGivern – Down

2.Yvonne Lee – Limerick

3.Molly McGloin – Fermanagh

4.Orla Boyle – Down

5.Grace Lee – Limerick

6.Meghan Doherty – Down

7.Orla Duffy – Down

8.Róisín Ambrose – Limerick

9.Aoife Laverty – Down

10.Deborah Murphy – Limerick

11.Sara Doyle – Carlow

12.Laoise Duffy – Down

13.Bláithín Bogue – Fermanagh

14.Natasha Ferris – Down

15.Karen O’Leary – Limerick

County by county breakdown: Down 7, Limerick 5, Fermanagh 2, Carlow 1.

TG4 Intermediate Team of the Championship

1.Mary Hulgraine – Kildare

2.Lauren Burke – Kildare

3.Síofra Ní Chonaill – Clare

4.Laoise Lenehan – Kildare

5.Róisín Murphy – Wexford

6.Caoimhe Harvey – Clare

7.Sarah O’Neill – Antrim

8.Grace Clifford – Kildare

9.Chloe Moloney – Clare

10.Neasa Dooley – Kildare

11.Fidelma Marrinan – Clare

12.Lara Dahunsi – Antrim

13.Chloe Foxe – Wexford

14.Róisín Byrne – Kildare

15.Orlaith Prenter – Antrim

County by county breakdown: Kildare 6, Clare 4, Antrim 3, Wexford 2.