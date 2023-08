Daniel Hayes, age 11, from Kilmihil, Clare with Dublin players, from left, Gráinne Fitzsimons, Leah Caffrey, Carla Rowe and Orlagh Nolan with the Brendan Martin Cup on a visit to CHI at Temple Street, Dublin. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

It says something about the rise of ladies football that there was disappointment in some circles that the attendance for last Sunday’s triple-header of All-Ireland finals didn’t manage to break through the 50,000 mark.