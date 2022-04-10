| 9.8°C Dublin

live Donegal vs Meath: League title on the line in Division One final

5 March 2022; Vikki Wall of Meath during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 match between Meath and Dublin at Páirc Táilteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile Expand

Close

5 March 2022; Vikki Wall of Meath during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 match between Meath and Dublin at Páirc Táilteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

5 March 2022; Vikki Wall of Meath during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 match between Meath and Dublin at Páirc Táilteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

5 March 2022; Vikki Wall of Meath during the Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 match between Meath and Dublin at Páirc Táilteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

GAA Newsletter

Exclusives from under the skin of the GAA, from Ireland’s largest and best GAA team; Brolly, Mullane, Hogan and Ó Sé, to name but a few.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy