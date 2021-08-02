Diane O’Hora ‘completely distraught’ as she resigns from Roscommon role in wake of player survey

Roscommon LGFA have promised to have an interim management team in place this week following the sudden resignation of Diane O'Hora.

The legendary former Mayo player stepped down as manager last Friday before she had even completed her maiden campaign, with Roscommon facing a relegation semi-final play-off against Longford in the TG4 ladies football intermediate championship on the weekend after next.

Her departure came in the wake of a survey which indicated a majority no longer wished to play for O'Hora's management team.

"It’s been a rough week," she told local radio station Shannonside Northern Sound. "Brendan Cregg, the chairperson, sent me a text message basically telling me that I’d lost support of the majority of the team."

She expanded: "Ultimately I was left in a position where I could, I guess, go with dignity – but I did want to clear it up this week with all the players that have been texting me. I wouldn’t walk out on a team, I’m not like that, but I was going to be sacked anyway."

When contacted by the Irish Independent, Cregg insisted the decision to depart was O’Hora’s alone but revealed that it came about following a survey of the Roscommon squad.

“All the players were surveyed, and the majority of them indicated that they were unhappy and the majority of them indicated that they would not play for this management team in future,” the Roscommon LGFA chief said, adding that “60pc” from a panel of approximately 30 had given this response.

“We gave her the result of this survey, and she resigned based on that. We didn’t sack her or anything else. We were to have an executive meeting on Thursday night, it was on the agenda to discuss the situation. But her decision to resign was totally her decision.

“We just made it clear to her the results of the players’ feelings on the matter – which was very strong, I have to add.”

In her radio interview, O’Hora said seven or eight clubs had subsequently contacted her to apologise for what had happened and to say it was “not representative of Roscommon ladies football as a whole.”

She also cited contact from “a number of parents” and referenced one caller who had told her “their daughter’s absolutely distraught, that she’s heartbroken that this has happened, she had no idea about this, and that she didn’t even receive this survey that has been talked about.”

O’Hora herself was “completely distraught about the whole thing.”

Asked if senior players had been pushing an agenda, Cregg replied: “The agenda came from the county executive. We made enquiries based on reports we had of unhappiness among the players; and the result of that was the survey, and the survey confirmed our worst fears.”

This off-field controversy erupted in the wake of four straight defeats, to Sligo and Laois in the league and then Kildare and Laois in the IFC group stages.

“There’s a process in place to formulate an interim management team, and they will be with the players at training this week,” the chairperson outlined. He said they had been “delighted” to appoint O’Hora in the first place but “unfortunately it just didn’t work out.”

For her part, the now ex-manager told Shannonside: “There is a cohort, as the chairperson referred to, that were unhappy. I guess my job is to treat everyone fair and equal.

"I’ve no affiliation to any club or to any particular players on the team. I just wanted to treat everyone fair, because it’s not Animal Farm, there’s no one more equal than anyone else.”