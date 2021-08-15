‘Covid sees no gender, so why does the LGFA?’

Greta Thunberg was 15 years old when she began a solitary protest against global warming outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm. Last week another brave young girl, Kerrie-Anne Walsh, a Monaghan under 16 footballer also aged 15, found herself in the unlikely position of young activist.

Her plea is a simpler one than Thunberg’s: “All we want to do is train a few times and go out and play an All-Ireland semi-final.”

There’s something deeply disconcerting about seeing a teenage girl pleading with her sport’s governing body to play more football. Having written to the Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association, Kerrie-Anne also set up an online petition to try and force them to reverse their decision not to play the All-Ireland series at any underage level. The petition has in excess of 4,000 signatures and is still growing.

The LGFA’s decision was taken last May, in consultation with their national management group and Covid Advisory Committee when the country was in the early stages of exiting lockdown. Along with Covid, other factors were identified as being part of how the LGFA arrived at their decision. These included giving priority to club football, state exams, a return to third-level education and the high percentage of underage players playing across various grades, including senior.

However, considering these young players didn’t get any competitive football in 2020, it is very difficult to understand why every effort wasn’t made by the LGFA to play full competitions in 2021.

Disappointingly, there was no intention to review the situation later in the season when the decision was first taken. A lot has now changed in the Covid landscape since then, especially in terms of the vaccine rollout, so to rule out an All-Ireland competition at such an early stage shows a real lack of urgency to keep our young players on pitches.

Although likely disillusioned, the majority of counties opted to go ahead — Dublin were among the high profile counties to withdraw — and take part in their provincial series and worry about the latter stages when they reached them. Monaghan was one of those counties.

Once they captured the Ulster title, defeating Tyrone in the final, Kerrie-Anne and her team-mates realised they wanted more.

Read More

Like all sports people, they have dreams and winning an All-Ireland is one that is at the forefront of their teenage minds. For some of these players, representing their county at underage will be both the beginning and unfortunately the end of their inter-county careers, all the more reason to give them an opportunity at achieving success.

It is a particularly bitter pill to swallow, as they know they are being treated differently to their male counterparts, something which is a constant in the lives of girls and women who play sport. All other codes, camogie included, are completing an All-Ireland series this year. The supreme efforts the GAA have made to ensure the completion of the 2020 minor championship, with fixtures being played in July of 2021, shows it can be done. Unfortunately, this doesn’t seem to have had any impact on the LGFA’s staunch unwillingness to review their decision.

Even in the middle of a pandemic, it goes against everything that many people have been working towards for decades — making the landscape for women in sport a better place and keeping teenage girls involved. The LGFA’s decision flies in the face of this. It’s clear from reading Kerrie-Anne’s letter to them that she is exactly the type of person who will dedicate her life to her sport. She’s smart, brave and worthy of being listened to.

She says: “If the Munster minor boys can play the Ulster minor boys in an All-Ireland semi-final two weeks from now, sharing one football between 30 and marking one another tightly, there is no reason the girls cannot do the same. Covid-19 sees no gender, there is no reason why the LGFA should.

“So I ask, as a young female, as a proud member of the LGFA, as a determined player of Gaelic football, please reconsider your decision about this incredible competition. Please, do not leave an All-Ireland cup sitting idle, when it is just waiting to be lifted by a team of hardworking, committed young footballers.”

I was lucky enough to have represented Donegal at every level, and experienced the pride of wearing the green and gold for almost 20 years. Playing underage inter-county football gave me a huge sense of confidence in myself and my ability, challenging me in ways club football perhaps didn’t while instilling in me a massive appetite for success. It provided me with both the social and human capital that subsequently shaped the positive direction my adult life has followed.

As I did many years ago, these players dream of winning an All-Ireland. They’ve done the training and earned the opportunity and I can truly empathise with their hunger for a taste of All-Ireland success.

It is in the mid-teens where the biggest drop off in ladies’ football takes place. This was an opportunity missed by the LGFA to tangibly show future stars like Kerrie-Anne that they are valued, and to provide them with some of the equity needed to achieve equality now and in the future.

She is the Greta for young girls all around the country, the girls who we want to keep playing sport. She deserves better and so do they.