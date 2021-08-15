| 13.6°C Dublin

‘Covid sees no gender, so why does the LGFA?’

Nadine Doherty

Young footballers deserve chance to fulfil their All-Ireland dreams

Monaghan's Kerrie-Anne Walsh, an under 16 footballer, says: 'All we want to do is train a few times and go out and play an All-Ireland semi-final.'

Lyndsey Davey of Dublin gets past the challenge of Niamh Kelly of Mayo during the TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Championship semi-final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach

Greta Thunberg was 15 years old when she began a solitary protest against global warming outside the Swedish parliament in Stockholm. Last week another brave young girl, Kerrie-Anne Walsh, a Monaghan under 16 footballer also aged 15, found herself in the unlikely position of young activist.

Her plea is a simpler one than Thunberg’s: “All we want to do is train a few times and go out and play an All-Ireland semi-final.”

There’s something deeply disconcerting about seeing a teenage girl pleading with her sport’s governing body to play more football. Having written to the Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association, Kerrie-Anne also set up an online petition to try and force them to reverse their decision not to play the All-Ireland series at any underage level. The petition has in excess of 4,000 signatures and is still growing.

