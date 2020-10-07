Cork Allstar Bríd Stack to join Cora Staunton at Great Western Sydney Giants

Bríd Stack, one of the most accomplished ladies gaelic footballers, has become the latest Irish recruit to an AFLW club.

The 11-time All-Ireland winner with Cork who retired from the game in early 2019, is to join Cora Staunton at Great Western Sydney Giants.

The 34-year-old will move to Australia with her family to a club where Donegal's Yvonne Bonner is also on board.

Stack's signing by GWS Giants further strengthens the growing links between the AFLW and LGFA players.

AFLW coach Alan McConnell welcomed the arrival of Stack at an announcement this morning.

"After three years of interest on our part, it’s really exciting to have Bríd Stack finally make the decision to come to Australia and be part of our list," said McConnell.

"Bríd is a key defender with great speed, good agility, is very competitive and has a long history of having high-level success in women’s football in Ireland.

"This is a recruiting model that we've followed with our two other Irish girls and have had great success with Cora and Yvonne in recent years and we hope to get the same outcome with Bríd.

"What an amazing thing for our footy club, that a young woman is willing to not just move herself here to play Aussie Rules but to bring her 12-month old son and her husband, as well, in the current COVID-19 environment.

"It's just an amazingly courageous thing to do. We’re grateful and hopefully, we can make the best of the opportunity for all involved."

Stack, from Rockchapel, was the 2016 Ladies footballer of the year and is a seven-time Allstar. She is the first of Cork's multiple All-Ireland winners to sign for an AFLW club.

Online Editors