Cora Staunton bites back at Carnacon ‘coup’ claims

CORA STAUNTON has denied claims made by the remaining Mayo ladies’ football squad that there was a “failed coup” orchestrated by those who walked away from Peter Leahy’s squad while also describing the county board’s action as a “witch-hunt” against Carnacon.

Staunton was among 14 members to leave the county panel – including eight from All-Ireland ladies club champions Carnacon – citing “player welfare issues” which later resulted in their expulsion from the Mayo championship.

Carnacon won their Connacht Council appeal and were reinstated last week but the Mayo LGFA voted 30-3 to appeal that decision on Tuesday night and will now bring the case before a Connacht Council meeting on a date yet to be decided.

“There was never a coup wherever this came out of. The environment for us wasn’t right within the county set-up, we didn’t feel it was a safe environment to be in so we decided to leave,” Staunton told OTB AM.

“The 14 people that left the senior team in July all left for the same reason... I think that’s been lost out there. It’s nearly a witch-hunt on the club at this stage, which is very sad.

“It’s nearly like a vendetta, we’re being penalised for walking away. It’s ridiculous that you’re playing amateur sport and being punished for walking away from something.”

Online Editors