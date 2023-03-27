Cora Staunton announces retirement from AFLW after 50 games
Mayo legend Cora Staunton has called time on her AFLW career after 50 games.
Latest Ladies Football
Róisín Byrne points way for Lilies in thriller
Our attitude and effort was top-class – Kerry joint-manager Darragh Long
‘We can continue to progress’ – Antrim manager Emma Kelly hails Saffrons’ first Division 4 triumph
Orlaith Prenter outstanding in ladies’ Division 4 league final as Antrim see off Leitrim
Ten out of ten from Roisín Byrne as Kildare claim ladies’ Division 2 football title
Five-star Kerry deliver the goods to win first ladies’ league title since 1991
Magnificent Mackin hits 3-3 as Armagh claim Division 2 title
Ní Mhuircheartaigh the danger as Kerry aim to add to Galway’s final woe
Basketball exploits helping Kerry skipper Síofra O’Shea to break the mould
Galway star Sarah Ní Loingsigh defends LGFA media briefing on controversial issues
Top Stories
Everything you need to know about the Government’s new housing plans
Kirsty Blake Knox: Why talking rubbish is the cornerstone of every good friendship
Eurovision hopefuls Wild Youth ‘cut ties’ with choreographer following social media comments
Bipolar disorder: ‘Having children was always going to be high risk – I’m angry I was left with so little aftercare’
Latest NewsMore
Real Madrid beaten as four-goal Taty Castellanos inspires Girona
Life-sized bust of Charles made from more than 17 litres of melted Celebrations
Bruce Willis’ daughter announces birth of her first child
Today’s top TV and streaming picks: The life of Karl Lagerfeld, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and Rachel Weisz in Dead Ringers
Unai Emery looks ahead after Villa’s climb continues with win over Fulham
Ed Sheeran testifies in Let’s Get It On copyright lawsuit
Jamie Vardy ‘as important as they come’ – Dean Smith
Nicola Sturgeon: I could not have forseen SNP police probe ‘in my worst nightmares’
Gillian McKeith and Shaun Ryder ‘turn a corner’ after joint I’m A Celeb… trial
Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan hit with additional charge of inciting violence