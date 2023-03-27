Mayo legend Cora Staunton has called time on her AFLW career after 50 games.

Staunton was the first female player to make the move to Australia back in 2017 and became the Giants all-time leading scorer in a successful career Down Under.

The 41-year-old finishes her six seasons as a four-time leading goal kicker for the club with a total of 55 goals – ranked equal 2nd of all time – despite playing a season less than those around her.

Giants’ Head of Women’s Football Briana Harvey praised Staunton.

“I congratulate Cora on not only everything she has achieved in our game of Aussie Rules, but throughout her entire sporting career,” Harvey said.

“While not a foundation player, she has been with us through our highest highs and lowest lows and helped to build and shape the foundations and standards within our club.

“Cora will not only leave a legacy as a successful cross-code player and leading goal scorer, but I would imagine that one of her proudest legacies she leaves us with is the establishment of the weekly Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award.

“Cora has formed life-long friendships with players and staff across her time at the club and her presence will be missed.

“On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Cora for her contribution over the past six seasons and wish her all the best in the next chapter of her life.”