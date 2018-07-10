Cora Staunton and a number of the Mayo ladies team have left squad ahead of All Ireland qualifier

A number of the Mayo Ladies senior panel have walked out of the squad ahead of Saturday's All Ireland qualifier against Cavan.

"A number of players have left the Mayo ladies senior panel. We will not be making further comment until after the match on Saturday," Susan Rodgers, Mayo ladies PRO, confirmed to Independent.ie.

The Mayo News reports that Cora Staunton is one of up to 10 players who have left the squad because of player welfare issues.

The paper reports captain Sarah Tierney, vice captain Fiona McHale and selector Michael McHale have also walked out.

Independent.ie understands the players met with County Board members last week for talks and informed them of their decision.

Online Editors