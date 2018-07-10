Sport Ladies Football

Tuesday 10 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Uruguay URY 0

France FRA 2

REPORT

Brazil BRA 1

Belgium BEL 2

REPORT

England ENG 2

Sweden SWE 0

REPORT

Russia RUS 2 (3)

Croatia CRO 2 (4)

REPORT

France FRA

Belgium BEL

England ENG

Croatia CRO

Cora Staunton and a number of the Mayo ladies team have left squad ahead of All Ireland qualifier

Mayo's Cora Staunton has reportedly left the panel
Mayo's Cora Staunton has reportedly left the panel
Ger Keville

Ger Keville

A number of the Mayo Ladies senior panel have walked out of the squad ahead of Saturday's All Ireland qualifier against Cavan.

"A number of players have left the Mayo ladies senior panel. We will not be making further comment until after the match on Saturday," Susan Rodgers, Mayo ladies PRO, confirmed to Independent.ie.

The Mayo News reports that Cora Staunton is one of up to 10 players who have left the squad because of player welfare issues.

The paper reports captain Sarah Tierney, vice captain Fiona McHale and selector Michael McHale have also walked out.

Independent.ie understands the players met with County Board members last week for talks and informed them of their decision.

Online Editors

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport