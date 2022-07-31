Cathy Carey aims to take Saffrons back to future

Ten long years have passed since Cathy Carey last savoured victory in Croke Park. An All-Ireland junior championship winner with Antrim in 2009 and 2012, the emotions were contrasting in 2016 as Longford proved too strong and again last year when Wicklow were crowned champions.

The Moneyglass woman could have been forgiven for thinking success was to become a regular occurrence, given how her career began, but as the years have passed since an Antrim captain last climbed the steps of the Hogan Stand, Carey has been much more philosophical about the big days.

Just before high noon today, Carey and her Antrim teammates will take to the field for a showdown with Ulster rivals Fermanagh, and if they are looking for an omen, then each of the last three winners have lost the previous year’s final, including Fermanagh who got over the line in 2020 after falling at the final hurdle in 2019.

Perhaps that gives a glimpse into the added motivation to put a defeat to the side and come back bigger and better, and that is exactly what the Saffrons will be bidding to do and end that 10-year wait.

“I’ve two wins and two losses, so I’m hoping this will make my record a bit better,” said Carey. “I do have that bit of experience, but each one [final] brings its own challenges with different teams, so hopefully this one is a better experience.”

Carey’s first experience of the big day was a magical one with a victory over Limerick and she is the only remaining player from that side in action today.

Team manager Emma Kelly has swapped the number three jersey for the sideline, while Áine Tubridy is the only other playing survivor of the 2012 success, so the overwhelming majority of this Antrim side have only tasted disappointment on the biggest day in ladies’ football.

“People probably think I’m mad, but every year you go chasing it and you wouldn’t play unless you love it as there are a lot of sacrifices,” said the 32-year-old who works as an Operations Manager of Ampersand Fitness in Toome.

“I’m happy to be the last one [from 2009] still kicking about. You don’t realise it’s been that long as the seasons go by so quickly. Maybe it’s the mature thing to say now, but it doesn’t happen every year. Girls have to realise that and that you have to take your chances.

“I think last year will stand to us because as soon as that game was over, there was a feeling that we didn’t fulfil our potential on the day. We didn’t show what we are made of or what we did to get there. The girls have carried that hurt and know what to fix from last year in terms of preparation and how they deal with the occasion.”

For the best part of a decade, St Paul’s in Belfast held a stranglehold on the county’s senior championship, sweeping all before them and reaching an All-Ireland intermediate final in 2019, only to be undone by a late charge from Offaly’s Naomh Ciarán.

There remains a strong representation from the club on the panel, but their days of dominance in the county are over as Carey and St Ergnats thwarted their bid for 10-in-a-row last year. The south west of the county is very much awake and this Antrim team now has a greater balance of clubs with players being developed across the board.

Indeed, last year the team’s sharpshooter Gráinne McLaughlin won a junior title with her club, Glenavy.

“I coach a bit and you are seeing more and more teams at underage coming though,” Carey agreed. “If those teams keep building the way they are and can take those girls through to senior, then you’ll have more senior teams and other teams will get stronger. It’s just a knock-on effect from the work being done at underage so you hope that’s where it’s going and the county continues to progress.”

Another key to raising standards for the county team will be making the step up to intermediate and that is what Carey identifies as the main prize on offer this afternoon.

“I genuinely believe this team has the potential to compete at a higher level, but you only know that from playing teams at a higher grade. You won’t find that out playing at the same level, so it would be a really big boost for the county to be up at intermediate as we will be there in Ulster and it would work much better if we are there in the All-Ireland.”

To do so, they must get by familiar rivals Fermanagh this afternoon. The teams have already met three times this year, with the Ernesiders taking the points in a league meeting, but Antrim hit back with a victory early in the Ulster Championship and then backed it up when edging the final despite trailing by seven points at the break.

This fourth instalment is likely to be as competitive, so finding that extra edge will be key for the Saffrons to end that 10-year wait for an All-Ireland title.

“They have been three very different games and teams have had different personnel out too, so it’s hard to know what either team will bring to the table on Sunday,” Carey reflects. “I’m sure it will be a tight match — I wouldn’t expect anything less from Fermanagh. Both teams will be well up for it given we’ve played each other a few times. It’s good for Ulster too as at the cup will be heading north, but hopefully in our direction.”

In 2009, Cathy Carey felt the glory days would become a regular occurrence, but experience has taught her the importance of making the most of the chances when they come.

Antrim will not lack motivation today and having waited so long to return to the steps of the Hogan Stand, Carey is determined to rediscover that winning feeling.