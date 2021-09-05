Carr aims to to take final step to glory

It’s another Sunday in Croke Park for the proud Carr household. Vicky will be vying for All-Ireland glory on the pitch for Westmeath while her father Tommy, the former Dublin player and manager, is on the sideline. Vicky’s mother and two brothers will be in the stands but her sister will be absent this time, hoping to tune in from afar.

Lt Elizabeth Carr is on duty with the Irish Defence Forces in Lebanon. She travelled with the 118th Battalion to the Middle East in May as part of the latest United Nations Interim Force peacekeeping mission.

“Elizabeth would have gone to a good few games and I would have liked her to be at this one,” said Vicky. “It is such a big game. I know she will be watching. I will hear from her before it. There is nothing she can do about it, but I will definitely miss having her there.

“She actually sent a picture where they were all watching the hurling final. They were crowded in watching on, so they might set up the TV somewhere again.”

This is Vicky Carr’s second appearance in Croke Park for an All-Ireland final. The daughter of former Dublin All Star footballer Tommy featured in last December’s final too, where Westmeath succumbed to defeat.

Today’s senior finalists Meath were in opposition that day and in the nine months that followed they have become a force at senior level, winning promotion from Division 2 and then going on a championship run which will see them try to topple Dublin.

Westmeath, and all the other counties trying to make the breakthrough, will take great heart from Meath, but for now Carr’s focus is on trying to get over the line today.

“We went up there to win it last year and it was very hard to lose that game,” she added. “There was such a build-up and you are training so hard all year. When you lose it’s quite hard to take. But we have learnt a lot from that game and this year there is just one thing on our minds, we want to win and hopefully we can do that.

“Definitely it was hard to lose that game. But that’s sport and you are going to be on that side sometimes. It has made us hungrier this year.

“What Meath have done has been phenomenal. It’s been unbelievable, they have had an amazing 12 months. It’s incredible, that’s what you want to do. You are always looking to improve and get better every year. They are an inspiration to a lot of teams. A lot of teams want to do what Meath have done this year.”

Despite her strong Dublin roots, she is so full of admiration for how Meath have kicked on that she says she “will be rooting for them in the final”, perhaps with an eye to what it shows her own county might be capable of one day.

But Carr hopes to have her own piece of silverware secured first. The 19-year-old St Loman’s forward comes from a family oozing with sporting ambition and tradition.

Tommy is well-known throughout the GAA circles, while her late grandfather, Seán Purcell, is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, and who tasted All-Ireland senior glory with Galway in 1956.

Vicky’s brother, Simon, favoured tennis and he is on the ATP tour while her other brother Gareth is an avid golfer. Elizabeth is also a top triathlete. Her cousin Lucy McCartan is a Westmeath teammate too, while her uncle Declan, the current Tipperary ladies’ football manager, captained the Premier County to the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1991.

So it was little surprise that Carr filled her summer with even more sport, helping out at the Mullingar Tennis & Badminton Club.

“I was working in the local tennis camps. I did those camps for a few weeks to keep me busy. It was great having that during the day and then being able to go to training. It wasn’t a huge commitment. It didn’t clash with football training. It was actually ideal to have that for the summer.

“It’s a lovely tennis club actually and there is a new coach there, Josh Hubbard, who has been doing the summer camps so I was helping him out there. I would have been doing seven, eight, nine and ten-year-olds. I am actually doing primary school teaching in college and it’s good practise for that.”

Carr is going into third year at St Pat’s College in Dublin but her first semester will be spent at home in Mullingar where she will be on placement between three local primary schools.

However, her main focus right now is getting her hands on the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup for the first time. “Last year was my first time playing in Croke Park and I know a few of the girls were involved in 2011 when we played in the All-Ireland,” said Carr.

“But that goes to show how hard it is to get to an All-Ireland final. A few of the girls have been involved for 14 years and have only been in three.

“I am lucky to have a bit of an idea of what it’s like but it’s going to be a completely different atmosphere and final to what it was like last year, due to the circumstances.

“We played Wexford in the third round of the championship and we beat them that day but they are going to be a completely different team.

“We have looked at them and we know how strong and physical they are. We know it’s going to be a battle against them. And we know we are going to have to work extremely hard, harder than we have worked all year, to get over the line. It’s going to be a battle up there.”