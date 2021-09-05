| 14.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Carr aims to to take final step to glory

Following a proud family tradition, Westmeath star has eyes on the prize

Westmeath's Vicky Carr. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Westmeath's Vicky Carr. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Westmeath's Vicky Carr. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Westmeath's Vicky Carr. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Daragh Small

It’s another Sunday in Croke Park for the proud Carr household. Vicky will be vying for All-Ireland glory on the pitch for Westmeath while her father Tommy, the former Dublin player and manager, is on the sideline. Vicky’s mother and two brothers will be in the stands but her sister will be absent this time, hoping to tune in from afar.

Lt Elizabeth Carr is on duty with the Irish Defence Forces in Lebanon. She travelled with the 118th Battalion to the Middle East in May as part of the latest United Nations Interim Force peacekeeping mission.

“Elizabeth would have gone to a good few games and I would have liked her to be at this one,” said Vicky. “It is such a big game. I know she will be watching. I will hear from her before it. There is nothing she can do about it, but I will definitely miss having her there.

Most Watched

Privacy