Carnacon dethroned by Kilkerrin-Clonberne in Connacht, Donaghmoyne win in Ulster

CARNACON’S reign as Connacht and All-Ireland Ladies Club Football champions was ended by Kilkerrin-Clonberne in Saturday’s provincial decider.

The Galway outfit gained sweet revenge a year after losing out in a Connacht Final replay to the Mayo side.

It’s Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s first Connacht success since 2015 – and sends Kevin Reidy’s side into an All-Ireland semi-final clash with Cork and Munster standard-bearers Mourneabbey.

With the sides level at the break, Kilkerrin/Clonberne faced an uphill task playing into a strong breeze but second half goals from Annette Clarke, Galway’s 2004 All-Ireland winning skipper, and current county star Louise Ward set them on the path to victory.

A youthful Kilkerrin-Clonberne were full value for their victory and were the side setting the tempo from the outset. They opened the scoring courtesy of a goal from Ailish Morrissey and soon followed up with points from Chloe Miskell and Morrissey.

Cora Staunton, who collected all but one point of her side’s tally, opened Carnacon’s account before Aoife Brennan was fouled inside the area to give Staunton a chance to convert from the spot.

Staunton made no mistake driving high into the roof of the net to make it 1-1 to 1-2 midway through the half.

Olivia Divily added a free for Kilkerrin/Clonberne but it was Carnacon who would finish the half the stronger of the two sides with points into the wind coming from Staunton and Louise Dowling.

Despite the aid of the wind, Carnacon found their opponents difficult to break down and Kilkerrin/Clonberne crowded out the attack time and again to frustrate. They could do little to halt Cora Staunton at times in the second period, however, as she hit five second half points – the majority from distance.

Goals win games however, and Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s work rate was matched by their ability to create a goal chance from nowhere.

Clarke finished their first of the half after direct running from Louise Ward and Olivia Divily created the chance.

After Carnacon regained the lead, Louise Ward hit a curling effort toward the posts that dropped into the corner of the net to leave Kilkerrin/Clonberne a point ahead entering injury time.

In the dying moments, substitute Claire Dunleavy hit the insurance point to ensure the title headed back to Galway.

Scorers – Carnacon – C Staunton 1-7 (1-0pen, 0-1f), L Dowling 0-1.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne – A Morrissey 1-1, L Ward 1-0, A Clarke 1-0, O Divily 0-1f, C Dunleavy 0-1, C Miskell 0-1.

Carnacon – M Higgins; S McGing, M Carter, S Larkin; E Cosgrave, M Corbett, S Walsh; M McGing, B Bruton; L Dowling, A Dowling, F McHale; A Brennan, C Staunton, E Flannery.

Subs used – N Flannery for E Flannery (39)

Kilkerrin/Clonberne – L Murphy, A Costello, S Gormally, C Costello; S Fahy, L Gannon, H Noone; S Divilly, C Miskell; L Noone, L Ward, O Divilly; E Noone, A Clarke, A Morrissey.

Subs used – K Mee for E Noone (30), C Dunleavy for Morrissey (45), C Boyle for L Noone (53)

Ref: G Carmody (Roscommon).

Donaghmoyne win their 11th Ulster title

Ulster Senior Club Championship Final

Donaghmoyne (Monaghan) 1-15

Glenfin (Donegal) 1-8

CATHRIONA McConnell inspired Donaghmoyne to an 11th Ulster senior club title in 15 years as they proved too strong for Glenfin in Saturday’s decider at St Mary’s, Killyclogher.

McConnell hit nine points for the Monaghan champions as they built on their 1-4 to 0-4 half-time lead with seven unanswered second half points to open up an eight point gap that Glenfin, despite their best efforts, particularly from Yvonne Bonner, could not recover from.

Eimear Traynor’s 17th minute goal separated the sides at half-time in what was a cagey opening half in difficult conditions.

McConnell opened the scoring in the second minute with a point having worked a short free to Cora Courtney to put the return between the posts, but that was cancelled out by a Karen Guthrie free on seven minutes.

They edged back in front through McConnell again in the 10th minute in a direct copy of her first score but a point from Australia-bound Bonner and a superb long range effort from Katy Herron put Glenfin ahead for the first time, 0-3 to 0-2, at the end of the first quarter.

The Donegal champions though were stunned when Traynor’s effort dropped into the back of Sharon Conaghan’s net to open up a 1-2 to 0-3 advantage.

McConnell, who was very much involved in the Donaghmoyne attacks, sent over a point from play to make amends for an earlier missed free and she added her fourth of the afternoon on half-time after Bonner had made it a two point game again with their first score in 11 minutes.

A Guthrie brace on the resumption reduced the Donaghmoyne lead to the minimum within two minutes.

But Donaghmoyne hit an unanswered five points, three of those from the inspirational McConnell, including a wonderful effort from out on the sideline in a six-minute rout, to push them into a six point lead that extended out to eight, 1-11 to 0-6, by the 49th minute.

Bonner got a hand to a ball in from Katy Herron to send it to the net to reduce the gap back to five in the 53rd minute, their first score in 20 minutes, and Guthrie followed it up with a free to leave four between them.

But Donaghmoyne closed the door on any kind of a comeback with further points from McConnell, captain Cora Courtney and her sister Rosemary to regain the Ulster title once again.

Donaghmoyne, Ulster champions for the first time since 2016, will now meet Leinster champions - Foxrock-Cabinteely (Dublin) or Sarsfields (Laois) – for a place in the All-Ireland Final.

Scorers for Donaghmoyne - C McConnell (0-9, 3f), E Traynor (1-0), S Courtney (0-1), L Garland (0-1), L Kerley (0-1), H Kingham (0-1), C Courtney (0-1), R Courtney (0-1).

Glenfin: Y Bonner (1-3), K Guthrie (0-4, 3f), K Herron (0-1).

Donaghmoyne: L Martin; J Geoghegan, F Courtney, L Garland; H Kingham, S Courtney, J Courtney; N Callan, R Courtney; A Garland, L Kerley, E Traynor, C McConnell, C Courtney (capt), S McConnell

Subs: A McElroy for S McConnell (50), N Lynch for Kerley (57), A Keenan for Kingham (62), R Finnegan for A Garland (63)

Glenfin: S Conaghan; D McGlynn, T Martin, M Ward, AM Logue, AM McGlynn, S McGinty; G Houston (capt), K Guthrie; Kathy Ward, Karen Ward, K Herron, L Martin; G Glackin, Y Bonner, K Long

Subs: C McGrath for K Long, M Martin for M Ward (h/t), D McGinley for G Glackin (48)

Referee: G Corrigan (Down)

