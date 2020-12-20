Carla Rowe leads Dublin comeback as Jackies beat Cork to make it four-in-a-row

Dublin captain Sinéad Aherne lifts the cup as LGFA President Marie Hickey looks on following the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Final match between Cork and Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Just like their male senior counterparts, Dublin ladies' dominance continues with a fourth successive TG4 All-Ireland title in Croke Park.

There were similarities too with how the men went about it the previous evening, stepping on the gas after half-time and starving Cork of the lifeblood of possession.

Carla Rowe's penalty on 35 minutes gave them the required shot in the arm, sidefooting past Cork goalkeeper Martina O'Brien after O'Brien had fouled Rowe at the end of a move engineered by Jennifer Dunne and Lyndsey Davey.

Expand Close Carla Rowe of Dublin celebrates after scoring her side's goal from the penalty spot during the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Final match between Cork and Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Carla Rowe of Dublin celebrates after scoring her side's goal from the penalty spot during the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Final match between Cork and Dublin at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The penetrating runs of Dunne and Davey through the middle of the Cork defence really put the Rebels on the back foot time and again while Sinead Goldrick was magnificent at half-back.

Dublin lost their captain Sinead Aherne at half-time through injury but Rowe took over the free-taking duties, landing three as they dominated.

It is the third successive year for Dublin to beat Cork, twice in finals, having lived in their shadows for so long.

Expand Close Áine O'Sullivan of Cork shoots to score her side's first goal during the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Final against Dublin at Croke Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile SPORTSFILE / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Áine O'Sullivan of Cork shoots to score her side's first goal during the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Final against Dublin at Croke Park. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Cork couldn't have got off to a better start. Just two minutes in, Ciara O'Sullivan made one of her surging runs, drawing in the Dublin cover before releasing to Doireann O'Sullivan who, in turn, fed Aine O'Sullivan who unleashed a rocket past Ciara Trant.

Nicola Owens responded with a point on three minutes and they might have had a penalty two minutes later when Goldrick appeared to be nudged when straight through onto Rowe's delivery after the first of many incisive Dublin moves.

Read More

Davey was a constant threat to Cork from centre-forward but her opposite number Ciara O'Sullivan was capable of similar telling breaks through the heart of the Dublin defence and here telepathy with sister Doireann at full-forward was clear.

Dublin spurned a further clear-cut goal chance when Noelle Healy flashed wide from close range and got to the break 1-3 to 0-3 behind but their control of the second half was almost total as Cork scored just twice through Ciara O'Sullivan and an Orlagh Finn free.

Scorers:

Dublin: C Rowe 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-3fs), N Healy, N Owens 0-2 each, A Kane, S Aherne (f), K Sullivan 0-1 each.

Cork: A O'Sullivan 1-1, O Finn 0-3 (2fs), C O'Sullivan 0-1.

TEAMS -

DUBLIN - C Trant; M Byrne, N Collins, A Kane; L Caffrey, S McGrath, S Goldrick; L Magee, J Dunne; N Healy, L Davey, C Rowe; S Aherne, N McEvoy, N Owens. Subs: K Sullivan for Aherne inj (h-t), O Nolan for Kane (47), S McCaffrey for McEvoy (47), C O'Connor for Owens (57), S Aherne for Davey (59)

CORK - M O'Brien; E Meaney, R Phelan, S Kelly; M Duggan, A Hutchings, E O'Shea; M O'Callaghan, H Looney; E Kiely, C O'Sullivan, O Finn; A O'Sullivan, D O'Sullivan, S Noonan. Subs:N Cotter for Kiely (42), L Coppinger for Noonan (52), S O'Leary for Finn (52), A Kelleher for Meaney (59), M Cahalane for Kelly (59)

Referee: J Murphy (Carlow)

Read More

Online Editors