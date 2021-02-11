Carla Rowe among three nominees for Ladies Footballer of the Year

Dublin pair Sineád Goldrick and Carla Rowe will vie with Armagh’s Aimee Mackin for the 2020 ladies senior Footballer of the Year after the nominations were announced today by the LGFA.

Goldrick, currently in Australia in her second season with Melbourne Demons in the AFLW, was once again hugely influential for Mick Bohan’s team as they clinched a fourth successive All-Ireland title in December, winning the official player of the match award in the decider.

Rowe meanwhile, came of age in the All-Ireland semi-final against Armagh, when she kicked 2-4 and took over free-taking responsibilities following an early injury to captain Sineád Aherne.

She then kicked 1-3, including a vital penalty, out of Dublin’s 1-10 in the All-Ireland final, a five-point victory over Cork.

Mackin meanwhile, matched Rowe’s score of 2-4 in that semi-final in Kingspan Breffni Park - arguably the game of the championship - scoring a stunning solo goal in the second half.

In all, Mackin scored 5-17 in three games for Armagh.

The 2020 junior, intermediate and senior Teams of the Championship will be announced on ‘Peil na mBan – Foirne na Bliana – le AIG Insurance,’ a one-hour programme airing on TG4 on Saturday, February 27, at 7.15pm.

The Player of the Year award winners and the recipient of the 2020 AIG Cúl na Bliana (Goal of the Year) honour will also be announced.

Meath pair Emma Duggan and Vikki Wall have been nominated for the intermediate Player of the Year honour, starring in the Royals final victory over Westmeath. Westmeath captain, Fiona Claffey, makes up the Intermediate short list.

In the junior ranks, Fermanagh All-Ireland winners Joanne Doonan and Eimear Smyth have been nominated alongside Meadhbh Deeney, of beaten finalists Wicklow.

