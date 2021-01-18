Brid Stack released from hospital after worrying back injury in AFLW game

BRÍD STACK has been released from hospital after suffering a worrying back injury on her pre-season debut for AFLW side Greater Western Sydney Giants.

Scans have revealed that the legendary Cork ladies footballer has a stable fracture of the C7 vertebra and no injury to the surrounding nerves. According to a medical update from her new Aussie Rules club, she does not require surgery but will wear a neck brace in the short term.

The 11-time All-Ireland winner, 34, is expected to make a full recovery and will remain in Australia and a key part of the team as she rehabilitates from her injury.

Stack was released from hospital late on Sunday night to rejoin the Giants’ AFLW squad, who are based in Adelaide for at least the next two weeks.

She was playing her first AFL match when injured in a tackle late in a practice game against the Adelaide Crows at Norwood Oval. Play was stopped and Stack was taken to hospital by paramedics, following spinal protocols.

The Giants’ Head of Women’s Football, Bri Harvey, said: "This was an incredibly unfortunate accident and we’re thankful that Bríd has avoided serious injury.

"Bríd and her family have made incredible sacrifices to come to Australia to play in the AFL women’s competition and we will be supporting them all the way through her recovery.

"We’d like to thank all those who provided Bríd with the best possible care both at the ground and in hospital across Sunday."

The 2016 ladies footballer of the year joined the Giants for the first time this year. She is in Australia with her husband and one-year old son.

