On episode one of Breaking Ball with Philly McMahon, Dublin Ladies manager Mick Bohan shares an insight into how difficult it has been to watch neighbours Meath lift back-to-back All-Ireland titles.

After winning four successive All-Ireland crowns, Dublin were beaten by two points in the 2021 decider, as the Royal county won their first senior All-Ireland.

Breaking Ball with Philly McMahon: Dublin boss Mick Bohan on Meath’s rise and his new Sky Blues

Dublin then exited at the quarter-final stage last year at the hands of Donegal, with Bohan admitting regardless of how many titles you win, losing never gets any easier.

“No matter how many times you are successful, losing doesn't sit well,” said Bohan, speaking on episode one of Breaking Ball with Philly McMahon, available to watch on independent.ie and YouTube.

“The last two years have been really difficult because, when you stop being successful, it’s nearly like a hole in you, it’s something you're not comfortable with.

“You have to show a bit of character. We have gone through a huge change and have something like 16 new players in this season.”

Elsewhere on episode one, McMahon also shared the advice Bohan once gave him which made a ‘huge’ difference to his game, while the eight-time All Ireland winner also took on the Dublin senior Ladies team in a shooting competition in DCU.