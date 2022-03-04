Boost for UL captain Fiadhna Tangney as her dad will be at O’Connor Cup final after beating Covid coma

In attendance at the Yoplait LGFA Higher Education Football Championships Captain's Day is Fiadhna Tagney of UL with the O'Connor Cup at DCU St Patrick’s Campus in Drumcondra, Dublin. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

University of Limerick captain Fiadhna Tangney will have her father cheering on from the sidelines next weekend after his recovery from a coma following a harrowing fight against Covid-19.

The 21-year-old Kerry forward, who stepped away from the Kingdom set-up last year since she is going travelling this summer, won her first Yoplait O’Connor Cup in 2019.

However, due to the pandemic, UL were denied the opportunity to retain the title in 2020 and 2021, while Tangney was facing a crisis on the home front. Two years ago, her father, Gene, spent over four months in hospital, slipping into a coma along the way.

“Like everything, we were in lockdown at that time. We weren’t meant to go two kilometres from the house,” said the final year sports and exercise science student.

“We couldn’t be go to the hospital to see Dad. We had to stay at home for the day, waiting for the time to pass. It was difficult, but a lot of people around Ireland were going through the same thing, so I won’t be getting too emotional.

“It was a long time, but thankfully, Gene is here now anyway. He is getting back to normality. It was a tough time, but he will be at the O’Connor Cup next weekend, so that’s brilliant.”

The UL team is strong again this year, backed by some currentaccount.ie All-Ireland club winners, in the shape of Ailish Morrissey and Lynsey Noone. The latter is a housemate of Tangney, and along with Kerry’s Hannah O’Donoghue and Siobhan Burns, they will travel to Chicago this summer to play with St Brigid’s.

But for now, Tangney is basking in Kilkerrin-Clonberne’s All-Ireland success. The Beaufort ace has many links with her adopted Galway club and she was in Birr for the historic victory over the three-in-a-row chasing Mourneabbey.

“This is my third year living with Lynsey now, so it was mighty to see her win. They have a great team in Kilkerrin and she was never as happy in her life to get over the line,” said Tangney. “It was well-deserved. She was going up and down to training twice a week from Limerick and I am delighted for her and the team.

“I was there in Gaelic Grounds in 2019 when they lost by a point and that made it sweeter for them, to get revenge. They can definitely win a few more once they all stick together.

“Kilkerrin-Clonberne is kind of my adopted club. I am jumping on the bandwagon. I would be good friends with the Wards and Noones.

“Ailish Morrissey is in college with us here as well, so there is a good connection down here.”

The Yoplait Ladies’ higher education committee championship finals will be held at DCU on March 8-11.