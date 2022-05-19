Average AFLW salaries to increase by 94pc for coming season as increased recruitment drive is expected here

Ireland’s AFLW contingent are to receive a significant boost to their pay levels, with salaries increasing by 94pc across the league for the coming season.

A joint announcement from the AFL and the body which represents Aussie Rules players, the AFLPA, confirmed a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) has been reached for what will be the seventh season of the AFLW.

According to the press release, “the increased pay deal will ensure that the average salary for all 540 players across 18 clubs will rise 94pc from $23,904 to $46,280 with AFLW players in Season Seven to play 10 home and away games and four finals (one additional final than in Season Six).”

Players on tier one contracts will earn $71,935 (€47,841) for the coming season where previously they were in receipt of $37,155 (€24,710).

At the lower end, tier four contracts are now worth $39,184 (€26,059), up from $20,239 (€20,239).

Just eight players per club occupy the top two tiers.

Next year will feature an expanded league.

Season seven of the AFLW will now commence in the last weekend in August and consist of ten home-and-away rounds and a four-week finals series, with the Grand Final to be held on the last weekend of November.

The addition of four new clubs - Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and Sydney – means the number of professional players will increase from 420 to 540, leading to speculation of an increased recruitment drive among GAA players.

Meath star and reigning Footballer of the Year Vikki Wall is expected to sign terms within the next couple of weeks.

It has been reported in Australia that Wall will sign for North Melbourne, who currently have Mayo player Aideen Gilroy on their books, with Cork prospect Erika O’Shea set to add to the ranks of Irish players in Oz.

The potential a ‘talent drain’ of the best inter-county players has been a worry for many in the LGFA and with the new schedule and significantly enhanced terms, the number of players switching codes is likely to quickly increase.

The recent announcement of the Mayo senior ladies panel revealed that of their number in Australia only Rachel Kearns would be involved in the 2022 All-Ireland SFC.

Sarah Rowe, Niamh and Grace Kelly and Gilroy were all absent from the list.

Last year, there were 14 Irish representatives in the AFLW.

An Expansion Signing period will commence on May 24, with the Sign and Trade period to commence on May 31.