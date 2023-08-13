LIVE | 

As it happened: Dublin beat Kerry to win Ladies All-Ireland senior football title

Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin kicks the opening point of the 2023 TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Senior Championship final against Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Both teams parade behind The Artane Band before the 2023 TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The Brendan Martin Cup and the jerseys that Kerry and Dublin will wear in Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

thumbnail: Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin kicks the opening point of the 2023 TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Senior Championship final against Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
thumbnail: Both teams parade behind The Artane Band before the 2023 TG4 LGFA All-Ireland Senior Championship final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
thumbnail: The Brendan Martin Cup and the jerseys that Kerry and Dublin will wear in Sunday’s TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Final at Croke Park, Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Dylan O'Connell

Throw-in at Croke Park is 4.00pm

Latest Ladies Football