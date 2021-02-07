Another AFLW star facing ban after Ailish Considine left injured following dangerous tackle

Ailish Considine plays for the Adelaide Crows in the AFLW.

Another AFLW player is facing disciplinary action for a tackle that resulted in an injury to one of the league’s Irish imports.

GWS Giants star Tarni Evans is expected now to be suspended for a dangerous tackle that caused Adelaide player Ailish Considine to be taken off the field in the third quarter of Adelaide Crows’ round two win on Sunday with a suspected concussion.

The injury put a dampener on the Crows’ huge 62-15 victory at Blacktown International Sportspark.

“Obviously, there is a new protocol in place so the medical team will manage that going forward, if it turns into a 12 days minimum then clearly next week becomes not viable,” Crows coach Matthew Clarke said afterwards, adding "she’s fairly coherent now and hopefully it’s on the minor end of things.”

Clare native Considine is set for a mandatory 12 days on the sidelines under the AFLW's concussion protocols.

A Tweet from the Crows explained that she will be “assessed during the week.”

Mayo legend Cora Staunton played in the game for the Giants as they came face-to-face with the Crows for the first time since a practice game in January, when Bríd Stack suffered a fracture of the C7 vertebra in her neck.

The injury left her in a neck brace for six weeks and she is expected to be out for around 12 weeks.

The AFL appeals board overturned a three-match suspension imposed on Adelaide player Ebony Marinoff over the tackle.

Sunday’s game was Marinoff’s first game back following the suspension.

“There was no issue at all there,” Clarke said, when asked if he had spoken to Marinoff ahead of the game about the incident.

It was a busy weekend for Irish players in Oz.

Earlier on Sunday, Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer tallied with five tackles, two marks and 18 possessions as the Brisbane Lions hammered the Gold Coast Suns 65-2.

The win lifted Lions to the top of table, leading on scoring difference.

Aisling McCarthy, the other Tipperary export, scored a goal for West Coast Eagles in their defeat to Freemantle Dockers and she wasn’t the only Irish player to register.

On Saturday, Sarah Rowe scored a brilliant fourth-quarter goal on her first AFLW appearance of the season, helping Collinwood to a 45-16 victory over Geelong in Melbourne on Saturday.

The Mayo star missed Collinwood’s League opener – a victory over Carlton – due to a shoulder injury.

She was set up by another Irish player, Cavan’s Aishling Sheridan, as Collinwood turned a 10-point advantage at the final break into a 29-point victory courtesy of a dominant final quarter.

At Casey Fields, Dublin All-Ireland winner Sinead Goldrick helped Melbourne Demons to a 44-16 win against Richmond.

Online Editors