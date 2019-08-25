Sport Ladies Football

Sunday 25 August 2019

All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-finals: Galway claim victory over Mayo as Dublin battle Cork to join them in final

  • Galway beat Mayo 2-10 to 2-9 in thrilling opening semi
  • Dublin and Cork face-off at 3.45pm
  • Sky Blues face Rebelettes in repeat of last year's final
25 August 2019; Both teams match behind the Artane band prior to the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Cork at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
25 August 2019; Both teams match behind the Artane band prior to the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match between Dublin and Cork at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Rachel Kearns of Mayo in action against Nicola Ward of Galway during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match between Galway and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
A General view of Croke Park ahead of the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship Semi-Final match between Galway and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

It's the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-finals day at Croke Park Dublin and Cork do battle for a place in the final where Galway await them on September 15.

 

GAA Newsletter

Expert GAA analysis straight to your inbox.

Online Editors

Related Content

The Throw-In: Tipp throw off the shackles while Kilkenny’s soul-searching begins

In association with Bord Gáis Energy

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport