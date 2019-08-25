All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-finals: Galway claim victory over Mayo as Dublin battle Cork to join them in final
- Galway beat Mayo 2-10 to 2-9 in thrilling opening semi
- Dublin and Cork face-off at 3.45pm
- Sky Blues face Rebelettes in repeat of last year's final
It's the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-finals day at Croke Park Dublin and Cork do battle for a place in the final where Galway await them on September 15.
