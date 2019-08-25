All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-finals: Catch all the action as Mayo take on Galway and Dublin face Cork at Croke Park

It's the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-finals day at Croke Park as Mayo and Galway, Dublin and Cork do battle for a place in the final on September 15.

