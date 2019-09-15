Sport Ladies Football

Sunday 15 September 2019

All-Ireland Ladies SFC final: Dublin clinch three-in-a-row in low-scoring wet and windy battle - As it happened

  • Holders Dublin are heavy favourites to make it a weekend to remember for the capital
  • The Jackies have contested the last five finals, winning in 2017 and 2018
  • It's Galway's first final since losing their title to Cork in 2005
  • Louth beat Fermanagh in the Junior final and Tipp clinched the Intermediate title with victory over Meath 
15 September 2019; Dublin captain Sinéad Aherne lifts the Brendan Martin Cup following the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
15 September 2019; Sinéad Goldrick of Dublin shoots to score her side's first goal despite the attention of Sarah Lynch of Galway during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Dublin captain Sinéad Aherne and Galway counterpart Tracey Leonard hold the Brendan Martin Cup ahead of tomorrow’s Ladies SFC final in Croke Park. Photo: Sportsfile

Tony Considine

Throw-in at Croke Park is 4pm

Online Editors

