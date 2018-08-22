All-Ireland champions Carnacon sensationally kicked out of Mayo ladies championship over inter-county player walkout

Mayo GAA club Carnacon will be unable to defend their Mayo, Connacht and All-Ireland ladies club football titles after they were barred from competing in both the league and championship for the remainder of 2018.

Mayo GAA club Carnacon will be unable to defend their Mayo, Connacht and All-Ireland ladies club football titles after they were barred from competing in both the league and championship for the remainder of 2018.

The remarkable decision was made at a meeting of the Mayo county board last night.

Several Carnacon players, including four-time All-Ireland winner Cora Staunton, withdrew from county duty last month ahead of Mayo's opening All-Ireland clash with Cavan.

In a statement released at the time via the Women's Gaelic Players' Association, a total of ten Mayo players revealed that they would be leaving the set-up for 'personal' reasons. Most of the players were from the Carnacon club.

"We have stepped away from the Mayo panel for player welfare issues that are personal and sensitive to the players involved," the statement read.

However, while players from other clubs also withdrew from county duty, a spokesperson for the Mayo Ladies Gaelic Football Association said that Carnacon is the only club that will be punished on the basis that it was the club itself that withdrew the players involved.

"The club withdrew the services of the players," the spokesperson said.

"The players left for what we were told were personal reasons, but the club in this case withdrew the players, they contacted the county manager."

The spokesperson confirmed that the decision to remove Carnacon from the championship was made under rule 288 of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association.

The rule reads: "Any member of the Association found guilty of conduct calculated to bring the Association into disrepute shall be liable to expulsion or suspension by the Committe, Board or Council concerned."

The spokesperson also noted that the door was not closed, and Carnacon could still appeal the decision.

"They [Carnacon] have a right to appeal. It's not set in stone that it's done."

Online Editors