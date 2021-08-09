All-Ireland Ladies SFC semi-final between Cork and Meath switched to Croke Park

Ciara O'Sullivan of Cork is tackled by Aoibhin Cleary of Meath during the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship group match last month

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association has confirmed that the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship semi-final between Cork and Meath has been switched from Tuam Stadium to Croke Park.

The game had been scheduled to go ahead next Saturday, August 14, at Tuam Stadium but will now be played on Sunday August 15 at Croke Park.

The game will have a throw-in time of 3.30pm and will follow the All-Ireland U20 Football Final between Offaly and Roscommon.

The LGFA’s statement added: “The LGFA wishes to thank our colleagues in the GAA for their assistance and cooperation in facilitating the Cork-Meath fixture at short notice.”

The Dublin v Mayo TG4 All-Ireland SFC semi-final will also be played at Croke Park. That game is fixed for next Saturday August 14, at 3.45pm.

Both of the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland SFC semi-finals will be broadcast live on TG4.

The winners will advance to the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland SFC final at Croke Park on Sunday September 5.