All-Ireland ladies football semi-final not shown on TV after late venue change

Tracey Leonard of Galway in action against Melissa Duggan of Cork during the TG4 All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship Semi-Final match at Croke Park Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

The All-Ireland senior ladies football semi-final between Cork and Galway was unable to be televised after a late venue change from Parnell Park to Croke Park.

The final-four clash was originally fixed for the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick, but was moved to the Parnell Park due to a Limerick hurling training session scheduled that would clash with the semi-final.

However, Parnell Park was deemed unplayable because of a frozen pitch on Sunday, so the game was then moved at short notice to Croke Park, where the men's semi-final between Mayo and Tipperary is taking place this afternoon.

However TG4, which was scheduled to screen the game, was unable to televise the Cork vs Galway game at the new venue.

Dublin have already booked their place in a seventh consecutive ladies football final after beating Armagh, with Mick Bohan's side looking to win a four in-a-row.

Online Editors