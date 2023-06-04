All-Ireland ladies football champions Meath searching for new manager after Davy Nelson steps down

Davy Nelson has stepped down as manager of All-Ireland ladies football champions Meath after just eight months in charge.

Nelson arrived at the decision over the weekend, just days after the team's Leinster final defeat to Dublin.

However, his decision is understood not to be related to that defeat but was more focused on issues that related to his backroom and team preparations.

His sidekick Bernie Murray, the former Monaghan footballer who has been involved with him in the past, is also stepping down but Mark Brennan, a coach who was part of the backroom team when Meath won back-to-back All-Ireland titles in 2021 and 2022, is expected to remain.

Nelson is one of the county's most experienced coaches, having guided Navan O'Mahony's to four senior titles while he was also in charge of Latton as they won a Monaghan senior title. He has also managed the Meath junior and U-21 teams in previous years.

Meath's next game is in two weeks time against Waterford and it is not clear who will be in charge of the team by then.