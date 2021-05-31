Aimee Macken: It’s nice to have supporters back in Armagh

Armagh footballer Aimee Mackin was at the launch of Glenveagh Homes' sponsorship of the LGFA’s Gaelic4Girls programme.

AIMEE MACKIN got a taste of playing in front of fans yesterday – and it whetted her appetite for more, even as Armagh fell to a narrow defeat that leaves their Lidl Ladies NFL ambitions hanging on a knife-edge.

Armagh lost to Monaghan by a point, having overcome Tyrone by a similar wafer-thin margin in their opening Division 2B fixture, and it means they will almost certainly have to beat table-topping Cavan away next weekend to keep alive their hopes of a Division 2 semi-final place.

But after her inter-county heroics last winter in a supporter vacuum, Mackin is thrilled to see even a modicum of normality restored.

"We were playing Monaghan at the Athletic Grounds yesterday and we had 500 or so at it,” revealed the 2020 Senior Players’ Player of the Year.

“That's great, I think; it's important to get supporters. We're not used to playing football without our families or our friends.

"It's nice to have them back and it's a step in the right direction. We've missed it all of last year, so hopefully it can just continue and we can end up filling the stadiums eventually."

Looking ahead to Sunday’s must-win visit to Kingspan Breffni (2.0), Mackin added: "It's all to play for this weekend. It's a tough division to get out of because there's five or six teams that are playing senior championship, so Division 2 is very competitive. Again, it's so unpredictable who's going to go to the semi-finals.

"We'll just focus on ourselves this week and try and make improvements from the game against Monaghan. We were disappointed yesterday not to get a victory. But Monaghan are a strong team and we'll meet them again soon enough in the Ulster championship and the All-Ireland series.

"It's a hectic schedule but it's good to be back."

For the Orchard County and their marquee star, the 2021 challenge is to build on last year’s run to the All-Ireland semi-finals, where they offered thrilling resistance to Dublin before eventually falling five points shy of the reigning champions. This, despite Mackin shooting 2-4, including the Goal of the Year for her sublime ‘dummy hop’ and left-footed bullet.

“Last year was a good year for myself and Armagh, a class year,” she reflected.

“This year is a totally new slate and we’ll be going in with the same ambitions as we did last year … we want to win each game and try and get to the league semi-finals. We’ve a match this weekend that we need to win.

“Personally, my goals are to improve with each game and I’m still young so I’ve a lot of improvements to make myself,” the 24-year-old stressed.

The three-time All Star, who battled back from a cruciate injury to light up last year’s TG4 championship, has relished getting back onto the field in recent weeks – along with everyone else in a GAA-obsessed Mackin household.

She and sister Bláithín are pillars of the Armagh ladies team while brothers Connaire (a regular starter this last month) and Ciarán are both part of Kieran McGeeney’s senior men’s panel.

“It's a busy house, we don't know which football to be watching. We're all still living at home - we just bypass each other in the house because everyone's away training,” she explained.

Whereas a few months ago, she added, "the lockdown after Christmas was definitely a lot harder on people, just in terms of it was winter weather so it was harder to motivate yourself to go out and do it on your own.

“So, it’s good to have a sister and someone you can train with the whole time - that made it a lot easier for me. Bláithín is an exceptional footballer herself, so she was pushing me along as well. It's a good bit of competitive rivalry to keep us improving.”

