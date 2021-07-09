Ailish Morrissey strike helps Galway keep Kerry at bay in All-Ireland Ladies SFC opener

Megan Glynn of Galway in action against Louise Galvin of Kerry during the TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Championship Group 4 Round 1 match at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Galway held on for 2-11 to 2-10 victory in the opening TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship game of the summer despite Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s goal in the final minute at Cusack Park.

The Kerry forward had gotten her side off to a flying start with an early goal, and at one stage in the first half Kerry led by five points, but Megan Glynn’s goal for Galway just before half time resurrected their challenge.

The Connacht side dominated after the resumption and they looked destined for a routine win when substitute Ailish Morrissey hit a brilliant goal after 43 minutes.

But led by Ní Mhuircheartaigh, Kerry rallied and she followed her point two minutes from time with a brilliant second goal.

In the first half, Ní Mhuircheartaigh blasted by Hannah Noone to bury low past Galway ’keeper Dearbhla Gower allowing the Kingdom led 1-2 to 0-2 at the first water-break.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh helped Kerry to keep Galway at bay until Glynn struck her stylish goal just before half-time, to leave it 1-7 to 1-5 in favour of the Munster side at the interval.

Upon the resumption, Galway raced out of the blocks and on the 44th minute, Morrissey, who was only on the pitch a minute, went by two Kerry defenders and rocketed it into the left top corner, which put Galway 2-9 to 1-7 in front and momentum they wouldn’t surrender.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s goal proved insufficient for Kerry.

Scorers – Galway: M Glynn 1-2, A Morrissey 1-0, M Seoighe 0-2 (2f), L Ward 0-2, K Slevin 0-2, O Divilly 0-2 (2f), R Leonard (0-1). Kerry: L Ní Mhuircheartaigh 2-7 (6f), L Galvin 0-1, E Dineen 0-1, L Scanlon 0-1.

GALWAY– D Gower; H Noone, S Lynch, S Molloy; K Geraghty, N Ward, S Hynes; L Ward, S Divilly; A Davoren, M Glynn, L Coen; M Seoighe, O Divilly, K Slevin. Subs: C Cooney for Hynes (25), S Healy for Noone (34), R Leonard for Seoighe (38), A Morrissey for Coen (43), E Reaney for L Ward (57).

KERRY – C Butler; C O’Brien, A Desmond, C Murphy; A O’Connell, K Cronin, C Lynch; L Scanlon, M O’Connell; L Galvin, C Evans, N Carmody; D O’Leary, E Dineen, L Ní Mhuircheartaigh. Subs: A Galvin for M O’Connell (34), H O’Donoghue for Dineen (41), N Ní Chonchúir for Evans (47), J O’Sullivan for Carmody (50), R Dwyer for O’Donoghue (53).

Ref – G McMahon (Mayo).