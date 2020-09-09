This should have been a transformative year for women's sport in Ireland.

The 20x20 campaign, with its aim of creating "a measurable cultural shift in society through a 20 per cent increase in participation, media coverage and attendance in women's sport by the end of 2020," had, by all metrics, been a roaring success, bolstering coverage and building profile.

The ladies All-Ireland football final, with its annual recording-breaking attendances, would have been one of the centrepieces of the entire movement.

Last year, 56,114 watched Dublin beat Galway in the rain in Croke Park to seal a third All-Ireland title in a row. Now, it's not clear when 200 people will be legally allowed to congregate in the same place again.

Momentum lost?

"There was a lot of access to old footage and articles that were appearing in the media, pretty much all focused on men," notes Dublin ladies captain Sinéad Aherne.

Disappointing

"I think it was probably disappointing that there wasn't more women's sport involved in that push."

Aherne speaks as an ambassador for 20x20 who yesterday launched the fifth and final chapter of their campaign 'The Future for Women in Sport: Choose What's Next'.

As it is, the All-Ireland championship will proceed. Despite the stated reservations of manager Mick Bohane, Dublin will defend their crown and Aherne, the 2018 Footballer of the Year, will bid for a fifth All-Ireland medal.

Under what circumstances these games will be played is an entirely different question.

Women's Gaelic games have only just managed to establish an anchor in the tug-of-war for decent facilities, a finite resource across the GAA spectrum. Now, they'll seek access to proper pitches at a time of year the demand has never been more severe.

"Hopefully," says Aherne, "we will get what we need. Because I don't think it will be feasible to run a championship without access to indoor facilities."

For all the success of 20x20, some of the old tropes about women's sport haven't quite yet died out.

You don't exactly have to strain an ear to hear them: The standards with men are unflattering. Why sink good money into something incapable of staying afloat independently?

"If you don't invest in something, any business, give it a platform to grow, then how can it grow?" counters Aherne.

"We need to over-fund it compared to men's sport. There's already a situation where men's players are getting expenses and women aren't.

"We're already not comparing like-with-like if we're trying to look at the skill outlook and what we see on television.

"If we're saying the skill level is not good enough we're not able to give women enough of a platform at the bottom, the base is too narrow at the moment and we need to be hitting it across media, funding, brands, clubs, education.

"There is," Aherne concludes, "a huge onus on everyone to take the messaging from this campaign and not just close the door on it when this ends, but just keep demanding on all different aspects of society as far as we can?"

