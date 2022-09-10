AFLW round-up: Vikki Wall scores first goal as Cora Staunton bags a brace

Vikki Wall scored her first goal in the AFLW but it wasn’t enough to stave off a second defeat for North Melbourne, who fell by 14 points to Adelaide Crows at Unley Oval.

The Kangaroos started impressively with Alice O'Loughlin and Wall striking early majors, and they were still level at the three-quarter mark but the Crows dominated the final stages to win 4.6 to 2.4.

Wall and Cork’s Erika O’Shea each had five disposals (possessions), with Wall getting three marks and O’Shea one. Ailish Considine (hamstring) and Niamh Kelly didn’t feature for the winners, who will face Collingwood at Victoria Park on Sunday next in the fourth round.

The Kangaroos will be seeking to bounce back when they host Geelong at University of Tasmania Stadium on Friday afternoon.

Crows midfielder Ebony Marinoff was the dominant player with a game-high 29 disposals, including 15 contested possessions, 13 tackles and seven inside 50s.

Cora Staunton scored two of Great Western Sydney’s (GWS) nine goals when inflicting a heavy defeat on Sydney Swans in the derby clash, the Giants achieving a record score total in winning 65 to 18.

Staunton had a tough duel with Alana Woodward, the Mayo player revealing her frustration at times with Woodward’s close attentions. Staunton struck a goal in the first quarter, one of three from GWS that gave them a strong foothold. Her second followed in the third quarter. Staunton had 11 disposals, while team-mate Brid Stack contributed six.

Aine Tighe, the Leitrim county player, scored the first goal for Fremantle Dockers in the opening quarter against the Western Bulldogs. But they fell to a three-point defeat having led for most of the match at Ikon Park on Friday evening.

The 3.5 (23) to 3.2 (20) result meant Dockers suffered a third straight defeat since the season began but they showed an improved performance compared to the first two rounds.

Dockers also featured Orlagh Lally (Meath) and Amy Mulholland (Armagh), with Mulholland having six disposals. Tighe had four disposals and five tackles, with Lally having one of each.

Cavan’s Aisling Sheridan had an impressive 15 disposals as Collingwood overcame Geelong Cats 15-11 at GMHBA Stadium (1.5 to 2.3). The hard-fought victory capped a third win of the season for Collingwood who had Sara Rowe accounting for nine disposals. Mayo’s Rachael Kearns was ruled out of the Geelong side with a shoulder injury.

Brisbane Lions crushed Gold Coast Suns at Gabba 82-9 (12.10 to 1.3), with Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer making 17 disposals, three marks and three tackles.