AFLW round-up: Irish duo to the fore as Melbourne wallop West Coast

Armagh’s Balithin Mackin was part of an 11-goal haul in Melbourne’s runaway win over West Coast in the AFLW's final round, but they still ended up fractionally short of a top-place table finish.

The 79-1 10th round victory at Casey Fields ultimately wasn’t enough to edge ahead of Brisbane Lions at the summit, due to a marginally inferior score difference.

Sinead Goldrick had 16 disposals (possessions) as Melbourne coasted to victory, while Aisling McCarthy was prominent for the losing side with 17 disposals.

Falling just 0.3 per cent short of ladder leaders Brisbane, Melbourne finish season seven in second place and, should both the Demons and Lions progress to the Grand Final, the latter will have home game advantage.

On Friday, Orla O’Dwyer’s Brisbane Lions had an emphatic win over Collingwood, 55-10.

The Lions had to resist a fierce Magpies challenge in the opening two quarters, with Aisling Sheridan and Sarah Rowe both having 13 disposals (possessions) for the losing side.

O’Dwyer, the former Tipperary camogie and Gaelic football star, had 11 disposals in the 8.7 to 1.4 win. Collingwoodwill have to settle for fifth, sixth or seventh and face an elimination final.

The final round of matches decides who makes the top eight that will compete over four weeks and eventually be whittled down to two contestants for the Grand Final.

Also this morning St Kilda went down to Adelaide Crows, losing 2.1 (13) to 4.5 (29) at RSEA Park. On her return from injury Down’s Clara Fitzpatrick had 11 disposals for St Kilda, who went into the match positioned 11th on the table. Third-placed Crows included Mayo’s Niamh Kelly, who had 14 disposals, but Ailish Considine of Clare was ruled out by injury.

Adelaide’s win against the Saints secures a top-four finish.

Geelong are heading for its first AFLW finals series since 2019 after a rampant win over Sydney at GMHBA Stadium.

With a spot in the finals all but guaranteed and a potential home final beckoning, the Cats had Rachel Kearns among their goal-scorers in a 15.12(102) to 4.3 (27) landslide, the second biggest AFLW score on record.

Tomorrow Cora Staunton is set to make her 50th AWLW appearance when she lines out for GWS Swans, who are out of contention.