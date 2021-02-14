AFLW round-up: Aisling Sheridan top-scores for Collingwood while Brid Stack reveals comeback hope

CAVAN’S Aisling Sheridan was top scorer for Collingwood, as the Melbourne-based side continued their unblemished winning start to the AFLW season with a 17-point win over Richmond.

Collingwood came through on a 48 to 31 scoreline at the Swinburne Centre in the early hours of Sunday morning, with Sheridan scoring 13 of their points – her tally made up of two goals and a behind.

Mayo player Sarah Rowe also played in the game, her second consecutive match for Collingwood having missed the League’s opening day due to a shoulder injury.

In Casey Fields meanwhile, Melbourne Demons maintained their own 100% record after three rounds in a 60 to 51 point win over fancied North Melbourne Kangaroos.

Dublin pair Sineád Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy were both influential for Demons while Mayo’s Aideen Gilroy had 15 disposals and three marks for North Melbourne.

Cora Staunton was the other Irish player in action over the weekend, as her Greater Western Sydney inflicted more pain on Gold Coast, getting off the mark for 2021 with a 10-point win at Blacktown International Sportspark on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Staunton’s GWS team mate Bríd Stack has revealed that she is still aiming to play some part in this year’s AFLW season.

In a column for the Irish Examiner, the former Cork player revealed that she was told last week by both the Giants AFLW team doctor and a leading Australian neurosurgeon both informed Stack that her season was over.

However, having stressed her determination to get back to playing again this year, the latter agreed to bring Stack in for an MRI and a CAT scan next week in order to fully assess the nerve damage.

“If he thinks I can get full, or close to full strength back in my arm, he couldn’t see why I couldn’t play this year as soon as I was physically able, and strong enough to protect myself,” Stack wrote.

The 11-time All-Ireland winner also revealed that she was upset about some of the tone of the commentary about the fractured vertebrae she suffered in January.

“What got to me most in the aftermath was that I was being made out to be a troublemaker,” Stack explained.

“I’ve never put my head above the parapet before, but I felt really strongly about getting my point across.

“Unfortunately, though, there was a backlash. I wasn’t getting directly attacked on social media but I was getting tagged on so much of the commentary around the outcome of the tribunal that some of the bullets inevitably breached the firewall I had tried to construct around myself.”

Online Editors