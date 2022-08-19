AFLW may approach more Royals – Niamh O’Sullivan

NIAMH O’SULLIVAN expects even more Meath ladies footballers to be approached about switching to Aussie Rules in the coming years.

The back-to-back champions have already bid adieu to Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally, who departed in the wake of Meath’s latest All-Ireland senior success against Kerry.

A change in the AFLW calendar has raised obvious question marks about the capacity of Ireland’s LGFA exports to juggle both codes.

“Look, obviously you want Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally in your team,” said O’Sullivan, when asked if she was worried that Meath might be without both players for their three-in-a-row quest in 2023.

“They’re big players for us but, look, that’s why we have a panel – anyone can step up to the plate.

“I expect to see them at some stage next year. When that will be, I don’t know but I know the two girls would definitely love to come back and put on the green jersey – and we’ll definitely welcome them back with open arms.”

O’Sullivan did admit to some longer-term worries over a marquee player drain from Ireland, adding: “I think there’s even more Meath players going to be approached, probably in the next few years . . . but look, it’s up to the other players that are left behind to keep Meath ladies football going and really to keep it growing. That’s why you have 15 players on a team, that’s why you have 38 girls on a squad.

“What you can do to stop this? I don’t know. It is appealing for young girls to go out, especially if they’re finished college, to play professional sport and get paid for it.”

Contrary to some naysayer claims that Wall and Lally are “mad to go”, their Meath colleague expects them to flourish Down Under.

Wall was Player of the Year in 2021 but ran into sin-binning trouble in this year’s All-Ireland semi-final and final, prompting a parting shot at the “ambiguity” of the LGFA’s tackle rule and what she termed the “nonsense” of “this idea of non-contact”.

O’Sullivan, who was revealed this week as the PwC GPA ladies footballer of the month for July, echoed that sentiment.

“At the start (of the final) Vikki got pulled up and I got pulled up. I think the issue with the tackle does need to be sorted. Look, it’s not an easy job being the person in the middle on All-Ireland final day,” she stressed.

“If a player is making an attempt to go around the opposition player and pushes into her, I don’t think that’s a charge. Whereas if it’s a girl running straight on, yeah, that’s a charge. It is a grey area at the moment.

Ultimately O’Sullivan, who posted 1-2 in a player-of-the-match performance against Kerry, would love to see the rule book tweaked in a bid to find “a little bit more consistency”.

She expanded: “Definitely, you’d like a bit more physicality in the game. S&C has become major in the ladies game, but what’s the point in having S&C if you can’t have more physicality? I think it will only add to it and make it more exciting.

“It can be quite frustrating as a player being pulled up on these fouls when you’re trying to get away from a player. You just make contact and next thing there is a free given against you.

“We train hard all through the winter seasons to get our bodies in shape, so why not bring that to the field?”