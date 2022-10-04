A replacement has been found for Eamonn Murray - Davy Nelson next manager of All-Ireland ladies’ champions Meath

Davy Nelson is set to become the new Meath ladies' senor football manager. Photo: Sportsfile

Davy Nelson is to become manager of reigning All-Ireland ladies' football champions Meath.

A former men's Meath Under-21 and junior manager, Nelson was in charge of Navan O’Mahonys’ for four senior county title successes, most recently in 2014 and ’15.

He took Latton to a Monaghan title in 2008 and also had a brief spell in charge of St. Patrick’s, Lordship in Louth.

It is expected that Nelson will be formally ratified next week. Mark Brennan, the former Carlow hurler who was part of the outgoing management team, is set to stay on and have a key coaching role.

The back-to-back All-Ireland champions have been on the look-out for a manager since Eamonn Murray stepped down at the end of August.

During his six years in charge, Murray took Meath from the intermediate ranks to All-Ireland senior wins in 2021 and ’22. They also won league titles in Divisions 1, 2 and 3.

The team has endured significant decay since beating Kerry in this year’s All-Ireland final.

Paul Garrigan and Eugene Eivers, members of Murray’s set-up as they won back-to-back All-Irelands, have joined Colm O’Rourke’s men’s senior football management ticket.

Vikki Wall and Orlaith Lally, two of the most important members of the team over the last two years, are currently playing in the AFL, while Emma Troy is also expected to be unavailable next year.