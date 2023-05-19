'A really slim chance' – Sinéad Goldrick unlikely to feature in Dublin ladies’ All-Ireland campaign

Sinéad Goldrick of the Demons celebrates with fans during the 2022 S7 AFLW Second Preliminary Final win over North Melbourne Kangaroos at Ikon Park in Melbourne, Australia. — © AFL Photos via Getty Images

The Dublin ladies' footballers are increasingly resigned to planning without Sinéad Goldrick for their latest All-Ireland assault.

Goldrick is currently back home in Ireland but will be returning to Australia ahead of the new AFLW season, having played a pivotal role in helping Melbourne Demons to their inaugural Premiership crown last November.

“She’s home for a wedding – Noelle Healy is getting married and she’s home for that,” Dublin manager Mick Bohan told Independent.ie.

“I’d say she’s caught between a rock and a hard place and, knowing her, I’d say she’s finding it really difficult to be coming back, knowing that she's leaving it again.

“So, I would genuinely say it’s a really slim chance,” he added.

The seven-time All-Star will be returning to Melbourne for AFLW Season Eight, which commences in early September. “She said she’d give it one more year. She had a phenomenal season with them,” Bohan acknowledged.

In the meantime, Dublin will seek to defend their TG4 Leinster senior title when facing arch-rivals Meath in O’Moore Park on Sunday week, May 28. After that, all eyes will turn towards what promises to be a wide-open All-Ireland series.

Dublin have come back towards the pack since their four-in-a-row peak under Bohan, losing their All-Ireland mantle to Meath in the past two seasons. Several mainstays of that team are not currently involved, including veteran Sinéad Aherne who skippered the Sky Blues in that all-conquering 2017-20 period.

Bohan confirmed after their recent Leinster cruise past Laois that Niamh Collins has gone travelling and ‘keeper Ciara Trant needed a break. Lindsey Davey retired last December while Siobhán Killeen has resumed her soccer career with Shelbourne.