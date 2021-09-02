DUBLIN’S ladies footballers will be hoping to complete their own ‘drive for five’ this Sunday when they face Meath in the All-Ireland decider.

Incredibly, it is Dublin’s eighth final in a row and they will need to bring all their experience to GAA headquarters against a Royal outfit, competing in their first senior final, who pulled off a giant-killing act when defeating Cork in their semi-final.

Inspired by the likes of Emma Duggan and Vikki Wall, Meath refused to give up late in normal time and were rewarded for their will to win with a terrific, historic victory.

Dublin manager Mick Bohan has done a superb job over the past five seasons. Before he took over, the Dubs had lost three finals in a row. They’ve won the last four since he took charge and at times they can play some very expansive, free-flowing football.

However, on occasion Dublin seem to be slow to get their ‘A’ game going and in their quarter-final victory over Donegal they were 1-2 down in the early minutes, it could have been worse as Donegal squandered other scoring opportunities.

Carla Rowe was inspirational that day, scoring 2-3, but was injured for their semi-final victory over Mayo as were Niamh Collins and Niamh McEvoy, who did come on as a sub midway through the second half. The comeback from a very serious injury to Sinéad Goldrick boosts Dublin’s big-game experience and strength in depth.

Hannah Tyrrell’s return to the Dublin camp following her international rugby career has been a massive boost to Bohan’s team and no doubt curtailing her influence will be central to Meath’s game-plan.

Dublin will need to be at full strength if they are to add another Brendan Martin Cup title to their roll of honours.

There have been some very noteworthy victories for underdogs in Croke Park of late and Dublin will be determined that their scalp is not added to the list on Sunday.