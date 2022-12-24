Kyle Jordan to captain Irish teens in States

This will be a Christmas with a difference for a number of teenage Irish handballers as they make the journey to California to take on the best players in America.

The official, eight-strong GAA Handball squad jetted out to San Francisco on Wednesday for the United States Handball Association Junior Nationals, which take place in Pleasonton, starting on December 27.

The squad is captained by Kilkenny’s Kyle Jordan and features male and female reps in the U-15, U-17 and U-19 divisions as well as two coaches, Aengus Cunningham from Roscommon and Tyrone’s Eilise McRory.

“This is a seriously strong team. You would have strong expectations for all six players. If they perform to the best of their ability, which I’m sure they will, I think each and every one of them has a strong chance of winning and we can’t ask for any more than that really,” stated Cunningham.

“We’ve been telling them for the last month to train in warm courts, turn on the heat, and take on plenty of fluid, The courts are much warmer in America and because they’re warmer, they’re faster.”

For several of the squad, this is their first trip across the Atlantic and a first Christmas away from home.

“I think this is the first time travelling to the US for a lot of them so it will be a big experience for them and I suppose being away from their families over Christmas too, it’s a completely different experience. I think they are looking forward to it and that’s always a good thing,” commented McRory.

Jordan, meanwhile, was looking already looking forward to spending Christmas Day – or most of it – at the handball courts. “I think we’re going out to a restaurant that evening, I’ll miss my mammy’s Irish cooking but it will be grand!” he smiled.

Irish squad: Kyle Jordan (Kilfane, Kilkenny, U19), Rory Carthy (St Coman’s, Roscommon, U17), Anthony Clifford (Talbot’s Inch, Kilkenny, U15), Jodie Keeling (St Joseph’s, Wexford, U19), Leah Minogue (Tuamgraney, Clare, U17), Carmel Kelleher (Boherbue, Cork, U15), Aengus Cunningham (St Coman’s, Roscommon, coach), Eilise McRory (Breacach, Tyrone, coach).