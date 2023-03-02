Kyle Hayes accepts one match ban and will miss Limerick’s NHL clash with Westmeath

Kyle Hayes will miss Limerick’s next league outing against Westmeath after accepting a one match ban.

The suspension arose after he caught Brian Concannon’s helmet with a flick of his hurl in the Treaty’s win over Galway in Pearse Stadium last Sunday.

Cameras caught the incident and despite referee Sean Stack talking to the player, no action was taken at the time. Hayes was already on a yellow card before the incident. GAA officials reviewed the incident and Hayes has accepted a one match ban.

Hayes misses the Westmeath game where Limerick will be expected to pick up their third win on the spin after suffering an opening day reversal at the hands of Cork.